It wasn’t the usual juggling of notoriously zealous callers poking fun at Auburn football, needling Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and chiming in on the Alabama quarterback situation between one scheduled guest addressing spring football at LSU and another rating coaches on the hot seat.

Paul Finebaum had just dealt with a man from Louisiana who insisted coronavirus concerns were unfounded.

Followed by a guy from Alabama who thought the previous caller was nuts.

“This thing,” said Finebaum, “is going to force us to take a good look at our lives.”

The host of The Paul Finebaum Show, nationally syndicated on SEC Network television and ESPN radio outlets (including Charleston), was an influential voice before our recent unpleasantness.

Now the Charlotte-based Finebaum, along with sports talk show hosts all over the country, are making a pair of vital coronavirus contributions: They are an outlet for sports fans who have no live sports to watch while providing an apolitical media forum that’s rare these divided days.

Virus victims, health care workers and research scientists need your prayers, it’s true.

But save a few for these folks, too.

“The role is the same but the times are gravely different,” Finebaum said. “I’ve always believed my best position is as a moderator as opposed to being a bloviator.

“But this has easily been the most challenging crisis I’ve ever faced as a host. Every day is different. And the uncertainty around the corner is daunting.

"Suddenly, sports, which I love, seems irrelevant.”

It doesn’t seem right, Finebaum said, to argue about whether Clemson is better than Alabama.

Because who knows if there will be a 2020 football season?

“However,” he said, “I am encouraged by the resolve of so many people who are contributing in every facet of life.”

Sports talk radio is an underrated public service right about now. Though this is that rare crisis in which every country in the world is pulling together to solve a problem, sports talk radio is one of the few places people can go to talk about it without typing. Or dealing with a host typecast to the right or left.

As long as the hosts aren’t pushed off the air for safety or budget reasons, that is.

Bobby Hartin’s Charleston sports talk show, an afternoon staple for more than 25 years, was sidelined this week as were some other shows around the country.

Hartin said he “hopes to be back sooner than later” when station management deems it safe to return to the studio.

Finebaum's show has continued on the radio but was absent from the SEC Network for two weeks. It is scheduled to return to TV on Monday, ESPN announced Friday.

‘Spirit and faith’

Jay Philips, host of an afternoon program on 107.5 The Game in Columbia, is, like most everyone else, working from home.

His wife and four children are also home.

Co-host Tommy Moody, the analyst on South Carolina Gamecocks baseball broadcasts, is linked to the show via a board operator working in a downtown Columbia studio.

When Philips announced that all SEC spring sports have been canceled, a fan called in panic.

“Does that mean baseball?” he asked.

When another caller started going on about politicians overreacting to an issue no more dangerous than “a mild flu,” Philips had enough.

“Go outside and yell at the virus,” he told the guy.

Philips estimates 20 percent of his calls have been coronavirus-related in some way, including reviews of the best Columbia places to get take-out food.

“But I feel like people listening to us don’t want to focus on the same things the news shows are talking about,” Philips said. “So we’re trying to talk about (NFL quarterback) Cam Newton, we’re trying to talk about Gamecocks stuff, we’re trying to talk about baseball.

“We hope to be a diversion. Just like we always do, really.”

Phil Kornblut sees it similarly. He is in his fourth decade as a Columbia-based host syndicated statewide. Kornblut with his SportsTalk show is trying to stick to sports two hours a night, five nights a week.

“I've always believed SportsTalk should be a diversion from the day to day grind,” Kornblut said. “After a hard day’s work, you want to be able to listen to something other than the doom and gloom of politics and the like.”

So subjects this week included a give-and-take with callers on the backup defensive tackles at Clemson and South Carolina.

It’s not easy.

We all feel it, even the most successful among us.

“It’s scary and unsettling,” said Finebaum, whose wife is a doctor. “And often during the past 12 days, I have found myself down and disillusioned, disoriented and depressed. However, the audience has been encouraging and has passed along hope and optimism and a very important dose of spirit and faith.”

Advertising dip, and cuts

Some unwritten rules of radio have changed.

Philips on his Columbia show mentions local businesses — restaurants that are open for take-out, etc. — even if they are not advertisers.

But even while much media usage is up, which is typical during a major emergency or crisis, managers know an advertising dip looms.

Radio is extra-hampered if most people work from home and standard morning and late-afternoon “drive-time” doesn’t apply.

Thus, Will Palaszczuk of Atlanta’s 92.9-FM The Game was working from home earlier this week before he had his show appearances temporarily eliminated.

Palaszczuk, who previously worked on radio and TV at South Carolina stations in Columbia and Greenville, had been blending fresh NFL free agency news involving the Atlanta Falcons with a personal coronavirus perspective.

“A lot of it is to let people know they’re not alone,” Palaszczuk said. “The one thing people come to us for is authenticity and it’s OK to not know what to talk about or not know what’s going on.”

Finebaum knows all too well.

There is no template for this, he said.

No playbook.

Nothing to google to help get better prepared for a sports show during a pandemic.

But those crazy Paul Finebaum Show callers? They keep coming through with comfort blankets.

“I have never felt more fortunate or blessed to have this job,” Finebaum said. “To have something to do every day, to be able to interact with friends and especially, the audience.”

That’s sports talk radio at its best, a little oasis of public interaction and needed distraction in our time of need.

