Dr. Anthony Fauci, the point guard on the court of public opinion in America’s war against the coronavirus, knows sports. The esteemed advisor to U.S. presidents since coming aboard during Ronald Reagan’s administration was captain of his high school basketball team.

He’s a Washington Nationals fan, and didn’t just hop aboard a World Series bandwagon.

He’s been the ideal cautious partner to President Donald Trump’s optimistic push for reopening the U.S. economy, a shrewd, simple equation that fosters the cautious optimism presently apparent in people and markets.

So when Fauci said, as he did during a SnapChat interview this week, that sports could come back by this summer under certain conditions, it wasn’t your typical 79-year-old immunologist babbling.

While Fauci specifically was addressing Major League Baseball and the NFL possibilities, his blueprint restrictions might fold nicely into a way to have some kind of college football season in 2020.

If, that is, player safety is monitored as carefully as college football programs, their TV networks and sponsors count money.

“Nobody comes to the stadium,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

That can work. College football teams routinely have intense, meaningful intrasquad scrimmages in their stadiums sans band, cheerleaders, media and 80,000 or so loyalists.

“Put (players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play …,” the current most famous doctor in the world went on.

Sub dorms for hotels. Many college campuses with stadiums virtually adjacent to dorms are more suited for this than most NFL stadiums.

Oddly, this potentially works even better if college campuses are closed for the 2020 summer and fall semesters and in the kind of online class mode ongoing this spring semester: more dorm location choices available if other students are banned from campus.

Answers, more questions

“… keep them very well surveilled,” Fauci said.

Major college football players are almost too well surveilled, flanked by small armies of trainers, sports performance staff and other medical folks.

“… Have them tested every single week …,” Fauci said.

How about Friday mornings?

“… and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family …,” Fauci suggested.

See Nick Saban smile. Keeping football players away from the general population is what college coaches do as well as anything else; that’s why so much money is spent on palatial “football operations buildings” — so that players will never want to leave and can be monitored almost constantly.

Finally, Fauci added, “… and just let them play the season out.”

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Wouldn’t that be nice for fans, even if they are still asked to stay home?

But, ah, the rub.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said it best Thursday morning when discussing potential NFL logistics and contingency plans in response to Fauci’s sports talk.

“Every answer we get here,” Florio said, “raises more questions.”

For college football, questions include:

• Travel concerns. While Major League Baseball reportedly is considering plans that have all teams playing in Arizona or at spring training facilities in both Arizona and Florida, there is no way college football can simulate that. But can charter flights and bus travel alleviate enough travel issues?

Stupid spring idea

• Isn’t it best to work backward in adjusted schedule options that includes only conference games and rivalry games or a slate that doesn’t begin until mid-October or November?

• Isn’t the concept of playing the 2020 fall season in the spring of 2021 the worst idea since lemons on pizza? And awful for the health of players asked to bounce back for a 2021 training camp?

• If the NFL Players Association would absolutely never go for an arrangement like that, why should unpaid college players have to do it?

• Is a 16-team playoff as part of a shortened 2020 season a good idea?

• One that would lead to a permanent 16-team playoff?

• Or is it best to wait for a vaccine that might not become available until the spring of 2021 at the earliest?

Fauci mentioned the Nationals in his SnapChat interview.

“I want to see them play again,” he said.

Presumably he meant like sometime before the traditional start of the college football bowl season.

If that happens and includes a national championship game, who better to do a ceremonial coin toss celebrating football than a baseball fan and former basketball player?

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff