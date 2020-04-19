Been to a Lowe’s store lately?

Busy as ever, starting just after dawn, crowded with contractors and do-it-yourselfers and plant purchasers, few of them wearing coronavirus masks. All bent on home construction, home improvement or “stay home” escapes.

Hard to say whether that’s encouraging or not.

It’s easier to say the College of Charleston athletic department needs a major coronavirus-related renovation project of its own.

The Cougars’ teams should leave the Colonial Athletic Association and bolt back to the Southern Conference, faster than it takes to assemble a new lawn mower.

This was a good idea purely for rivalry reasons even before our daily lives included watching task force updates and waiting for hands-free delivery of lasagna.

A pandemic adds incentive to switch leagues to help address the huge financial hit likely in store for a mid-major athletic department with no hope of football money relief.

It’s also a logical approach to the future safety of athletes and staff.

The travel part: Six of the nine trips in the CAA are longer than the longest SoCon trip.

Sure, bus trips can take longer than plane trips and are not necessarily safer. But remember that all air travel also means busing to-and-from airports, hotels and playing facilities.

SoCon bus trips are certainly cheaper than CAA flights.

The on-field, on-court competition part: Turns out the CAA is not, after all, always better than the SoCon in basketball, the sport Cougar fans care most about.

The Citadel vs. Boston

Approximate distance from College of Charleston to the other nine schools in the CAA, per Mapquest.com (realizing air miles are different than asphalt but for comparison sake):

Northeastern (Boston): 976 miles

Hofstra (Hempstead, N.Y.): 784

Drexel (Philadelphia): 675

Delaware (Newark, Del.): 631

Towson (Towson, Md.): 596

James Madison (Harrisonburg, Va.): 499

William & Mary (Williamsburg, Va.): 463

Elon (Elon, N.C.): 290

UNC Wilmington: 170

Approximate distance from College of Charleston to the 10 schools in the SoCon:

Samford (Birmingham): 465

VMI (Lexington, Va.): 443

Chattanooga (Chattanooga, Tenn.): 437

East Tennessee (Johnson City, Tenn.): 325

Western Carolina (Cullowhee, N.C.): 309

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

UNC Greensboro: 273

Mercer (Macon, Ga.): 266

Furman (Greenville): 213

Wofford (Spartanburg): 204

The Citadel: 2.2 miles

That adds up to a lot of miles multiplied by a lot of trips for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer teams.

Along with an NBC Sports Network deal for basketball, one of the lures that made College of Charleston leave the SoCon for the CAA in 2012 was the administration’s desire for school exposure in the theoretically fertile student recruiting markets of New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

How does the exposure of Cougar athletes to those big cities sound right about now?

Hopefully, of course, the coronavirus is soon contained to memories.

But The Citadel, Wofford and Furman aren’t going away.

CAA vs. SoCon basketball

Here are USA Today’s Sagarin computer rankings for basketball conferences over the last three seasons:

2019-2020: SoCon 13, CAA 18

2018-2019: SoCon 17, CAA 20

2017-2018: CAA 14, SoCon 22

The 2018 season, interestingly, is the only season College of Charleston has made the NCAA Tournament since joining the CAA.

If the general notion is that the CAA is better in basketball, that’s not currently true.

Beyond analytics, the SoCon offers rivalries with The Citadel (two games a season against a program the Cougars barely ever play anymore), Wofford and Furman.

Baseball in some ways is the opposite of basketball in a CAA vs. SoCon comparison: the CAA has been better than generally anticipated.

Conference RPI rankings for the last three seasons, via WarrenNolan.com:

2019: CAA 15, SoCon 16

2018: CAA 13, SoCon 16

2017: SoCon 13, CAA 21

Many College of Charleston fans thought the Cougars would get the best of “those teams up North” in the CAA. But the Cougars haven’t finished first in the CAA regular-season standings since 2015 while Northeastern finished first in 2017 and 2018 (UNC Wilmington has claimed the last two tournament titles).

But in-state baseball recruiting might get a boost with a move to the SoCon, which allows for more opportunities for players’ families to attend games without making long trips.

For sure, College of Charleston can play and does play non-conference games in various sports against the likes of The Citadel, Wofford and Furman.

Just as the Cougars can schedule future non-conference games against UNC Wilmington, Elon, James Madison and William & Mary.

And that football thing?

Indeed, UNC Greensboro is the only SoCon member that doesn’t field a squad. But the guess is that the SoCon won’t require College of Charleston officials to pop into Lowe’s for materials it takes to build a new stadium on Meeting Street.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff