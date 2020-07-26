CONWAY — Coastal Carolina was fielding a Football Championship Subdivision team in 2016 and playing Big South Conference foes such as Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern. It would have been hard to realistically plan four years ago on a 2020 season featuring a Power Five school playing at Brooks Stadium and legitimate bowl game talk.

But the schedule posters displayed all over the Grand Strand don’t lie.

The Chanticleers really are scheduled to open at South Carolina, a game worth a $1.4 million guarantee to Coastal Carolina.

Les Miles, a national title winner at LSU, and his Kansas Jayhawks of the Big 12 Conference are due in Conway on Sept. 26.

That Jamey Chadwell led Coastal Carolina to an upset win at Kansas last year during his first season as full-time head coach is just one of the reasons for excitement among fans and in athletic director Matt Hogue’s campus office.

“There was a tremendous amount of optimism, and still is,” Hogue said Friday. “If we get a chance to play this year we hope we have a chance to break through, to do the things necessary to win those close games and hopefully make our first bowl game.”

It’s hard to miss those words such as “was” and “if” that seep into every American’s COVID-19 endurance march.

In the case of Coastal Carolina football, the good cheer coming out of the 2019 season and looking ahead to 2020 disappear faster than a souvenir hermit crab turned loose at a rented beach house. Which makes the Chanticleers poster children for the potential coronavirus impact on the 2020 college football season.

What happens if the 2020 season doesn’t happen?

Sports will likely get cut, for starters. While the NCAA requires only 16 sports for schools that play FBS football, Coastal Carolina has 19 (eight men’s, 11 women’s). All more or less need football cash.

Clemson and South Carolina, though boosted by major conference recovery opportunities, will suffer from whatever unfolds over the next several months.

Coastal Carolina might take years to rally from a doomsday scenario.

At USC, home vs. Kansas

The Coastal Carolina baseball program, 2016 national champs, needs no introduction. Cliff Ellis, formerly of Clemson and Auburn, is the Chanticleers’ head basketball coach.

But football, as at almost all schools, stirs the financial drink. It accounts for roughly one-third of the revenues planned into Coastal Carolina’s $25.5 million athletics budget.

That’s for an average year; 2020 projected as better than that.

It isn’t just Kansas — perhaps with Jayhawk fans from Medicine Lodge to Leavenworth thinking a trip to the beach might be fun — it’s the Sun Belt Conference part of the schedule, too.

Georgia Southern and Appalachian State, two programs with traditionally strong fan bases, are on the home slate.

Overall, Hogue said, it is “the most attractive home schedule” in the two decades Coastal Carolina has had football.

“Unfortunately, we’re not going to see that maximized under any circumstances,” said Hogue, pointing out that 25-percent fan capacity is about the best projection during the coronavirus. “That’s tough to take.”

Everything else is a “day by day” ordeal.

The opener at South Carolina?

With the Pac-12 and the Big Ten already planning conference-only schedules and the SEC, ACC and Big 12 apparently leaning toward something similar, the uninsured date with the Gamecocks is teetering.

Other football variables are group decisions.

Hogue consults with Sun Belt Conference officials at least twice a week. Sun Belt fall sports practices, except football, are delayed until Sept. 3.

“The way I like to put it,” Hogue said, “is that we’re walking down the middle between optimism and our natural habits of wanting to play — and obviously the student athletes want to play — and on the other side you have this foreboding: What does the virus say about that?”

And what do virus experts say?

Center for Disease Control guidelines continue to evolve.

Classic COVID-19 contrast: Dr. Anthony Fauci, in Washington on Thursday night for the Yankees-Nationals game, threw out the first pitch at Major League Baseball’s 2020 opener.

Chadwell’s recruiting

Meanwhile, season tickets are for sale on the Coastal Carolina website. The athletic department sure could use those annual Sun Belt revenue and College Football Playoff shares.

Big decisions are coming in the next week or two.

But this much is certain for Teal Nation:

• The 5-7 record of 2019 was better than expected

• Recruiting is improving

• Coastal Carolina just had its three best years for composite sports season ticket sales

• Fourteen starters are back

• Chadwell is working with trusted assistants he had during a winning stint at CSU, including defensive coordinator Chad Staggs and co-offensive coordinator Willy Korn

The Chanticleers are on the verge of a breakthrough year.

Or a major divot.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff