As Americans wrestle with what’s worse, being told what to do or being told not to do things, we can all agree that uncertainty certainly stinks.

Frustration within an evolving coronavirus perspective includes August angst aimed at various plans for some kind of 2020 college football season.

Normal is ideal. The scheduled Aug. 29 kickoff, a College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami, color, pageantry.

Alt-normal is likelier.

I don’t claim to have proven sources in the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12. I have talked to more than a dozen smart people in the SEC and ACC and have digested revealing on-the-record comments from key stakeholders over the last 10 days.

Concepts clash, for sure. That’s OK when no one knows exactly where a given pandemic is going.

But the best worst-case scenario for a 2020 college football season includes a mix of this and that, autumn leaves and April Madness, hopefully with fans in the stands.

Something resembling Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s vision of a season that starts in the fall, takes a break and resumes in the late winter.

This plan addresses both fear that the virus will roar back in the late fall and the serious player recovery issues that ought to block talk of a full 2021 spring season that ends too close to the start of 2021 fall preparation camps.

More specifically:

• Try to start the season on or around Aug. 29 (though a few weeks later is fine) and play until mid-October, getting in six games or so.

• Restart with a camp that coincides with the opening of the spring semester in mid-January, and then six more games from mid-February through the end of March.

• Playoffs/bowl games in April.

Want perfect?

See your mama’s favorite recipe.

But a world in which college football exists for 10-14 games in some sanely safe form between now and a year from now is better than no form at all.

The pluses

• Schedule flexibility. A split-season is built to allow for more games in the fall if the virus is relatively weakening, and fewer games in the winter/spring if necessary. It can be built around conference games only, or can include non-conference rivalry games – for instance South Carolina-Clemson, Florida-Florida State and Georgia-Georgia Tech – within schedule designs.

“There’s all kinds of different options that are out there,” South Carolina president Bob Caslen said during a board of trustees meeting on April 24. “They did not say when they were going to make a decision and I think they’re kind of waiting for the NCAA to see if it’s going to be a national decision or if it is going to be left to the conferences.”

• Regional flexibility. A split season also allows for some conferences – or schools within conferences – to start at different times.

Yes, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has hinted his league won’t wait for national consensus.

“There is room for different conferences to make different decisions,” Sankey told a Jacksonville radio station last week.

• Fans. There is time for schools, in consultation with government and disease control officials, to prepare for limited attendance and ticket lotteries.

“We have to have at least some fans, half-full or one-third,” an ACC associate athletic director said. “Not just for us, but for the businesses (in college towns) that depend on us.”

The NFL’s Miami Dolphins this week on “Good Morning America” unveiled plans for fans to attend 2020 games while maintaining distancing guidelines, including entering, exiting and ordering food.

• Lots of between-season interest.

• A short spring season simply subs for 2021 spring practice, hopefully leading to intercollegiate spring games or scrimmages in future years.

The minuses

• Cold-weather games in February and early March for teams up North.

“Case in point,” wrote Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, “How would the (Minnesota) Gophers play home games in January and February? Bring extra hand warmers and your shovel to help clear out from the blizzard in minus-10 degrees wind-chill.”

But no cold-weather games in November. And Big Ten teams could put all their February games in domes in Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Detroit and Milwaukee (Brewers stadium).

• No holiday bowls. But no cold-weather bowl sites.

• Not necessarily the same cast of players in the spring as in the fall with many draft-eligible players probably opting for NFL prep work. But fun tests of roster depth.

• Some schools might not be able to open as early as August. But top virus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recommendations for a sports return – a pro model in which athletes stay in the same hotel and avoid non-team members as much as possible – meshes more with an empty college campus.

“… keep (players) very well surveilled,” Fauci said. … “Have them tested every single week … and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family.”

• A split season is awkward, no doubt. But potentially better than no football. Surely safer than other ideas.

Even if we have to call the next national championship game the Bowlsby Bowl.

