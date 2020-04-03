Nothing is normal anymore, including an evolving definition of “new normal” and everything you ponder on a morning run.

It’s the same six miles of Mount Pleasant asphalt, pines, driveways, salt marsh, recycle bins, pollen, river birch, twisty lanes, azaleas and canals.

But instead of dodging drivers tied to those beloved old be-at-work schedules, a runner during the coronavirus pandemic must juggle stay-at-home orders with questions every few steps.

Where is everybody?

Should I be out here?

Here's a six-mile release full of hope and inspiration, thanks to a little help from my friends — furry, feathered, backed by fine musicians.

Mile 1: Whereas, darkness

The Mount Pleasant emergency stay-at-home proclamation issued Tuesday and starting Thursday included the word “whereas” 13 times. It dictates residents “not congregate in the streets or sidewalks.”

Not taking any chances on a perfectly cool Wednesday, my usual 7 a.m. run is pushed to 5:15 a.m. darkness. Whereas this concedes daylight to, and allows for extra social distancing from (but not limited to) dog-walkers, old couples, new moms with strollers.

While crossing paths with people in narrow lanes such as on the Ravenel Bridge is no longer a good idea, many state and municipal stay-at-home orders encourage walking, running, biking, dog-walking and other exercise.

You’ve got your exercise songs, I’ve got mine.

Even as the usual tunes take on new meanings.

“These streets will make you feel brand new

Big lights will inspire you

Hear it for New York, New York, New York”

But if “Empire State of Mind” singers Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, my father who grew up in Hell’s Kitchen or anyone else from New York shows up on these streets of Mount Pleasant, a proclamation says they must quarantine for 14 days.

Mile 2: Getting tested

I just finished the first mile of this 10K.

We — you, me, the world — are not finished with the first mile of an epic marathon.

I got tested two weeks ago, a doctor’s suggestion after three friends tested positive with one fighting hard on a ventilator.

One sharp jab up the nose, three days of waiting.

All good.

The only shortness of breath Wednesday comes as usual during acceleration over 300 yards at the end of the second mile, at which point a fox crosses the road.

We startle each other.

First fox I’ve seen on this street.

First time I’ve been on this street at 5:32 a.m.

Mile 3: Frontline clerks

Hey, cool, a heron under a streetlight stabbing at fish in a spillway.

Resourcefulness is a beautiful thing, and so cool to see all these public/private partnerships come together in the virus war.

Within a snapshot of a few blocks of this run, folks have come together in magnificent ways. In my neighborhood, people are making masks for the hospital. At the nearby Target store, a GoFundMe page helped raise several thousand dollars for my favorite clerk, chatty and personable Maureen Gifford, who commutes by bus from Summerville and was in need of a car. Fred Anderson Toyota pitched in, too.

In this bizarre battle, store clerks have joined health care workers on the frontline and war correspondents interview pizza delivery drivers.

Mile 4: Bird species

So many great sports replays on TV these last few weeks. None better than MLB Network’s presentation of a 1976 game in which flaky Detroit Tigers rookie pitcher Mark “The Bird” Fidrych talked to the baseball while beating the New York Yankees.

Just past the heron come The Eagles on the play list. “How Long” is an old J.D. Souther countrified song the band played live for a few decades but didn’t record until 2007.

“Like a blue bird with his heart removed, lonely as a train

I’ve run just as far as I can run

If I never see the good old days shinin’ in the sun

I’ll be doin’ fine and then some”

Nice running song.

Which means it’s about endurance.

Mile 5: ‘Home Alone’ or not

The sun is peeking over the horizon now, a new day in the fight.

Speaking of wars, did you see the “1917” film? What a well-done, personalized look at the big picture.

World War I, you know, wasn’t called World War I at the time; The Great War generation hoped they had prevented a World War II.

As we hope this isn’t Pandemic I, that we will learn more about prevention and treatment, reaction and action and the difference between diligent scrutiny and cheap shot blaming.

And don’t lose that sense of humor. Keep watching “Home Alone” even if you’re not.

Mile 6: The kids

A brief stop to tap in the final song. Bruce Springsteen recorded “Land of Hope and Dreams” live in, of all places, New York City.

“Big wheels roll through fields

Where sunlight streams

Meet me in a land of hope and dreams”

Almost light out now.

Alas, no kids at the bus stops as before. They’re inconveniently home, but hopefully taking in enough positive things that will bond generations for generations.

