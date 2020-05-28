Samsung seeks tariff exemption for SC-built washing machines 'vital' to coronavirus fight

Samsung says its South Carolina-built washing machines play a key role in the fight against COVID-19 by keeping clothes, bed linens and reusable masks disinfected, and it wants the federal government to exclude parts needed to build the machines from tariffs imposed on Chinese-made products.
The Newberry manufacturer wants an exclusion for five washing machine parts that have been charged tariffs of 7.5 percent to 15 percent as part of President Donald Trump's trade war with China. The U.S. Trade Representative has said it will consider excluding products from tariffs if they can limit the outbreak of COVID-19.
"Laundry appliances are an important tool in combating the virus by helping Americans disinfect clothing, especially where decontamination of work apparel is vital in preventing the spread of COVID-19," Thomas Komaromi, Samsung's general counsel, said in a letter to Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative.
"Relief from tariffs on these essential parts will help (Samsung) to better provide U.S. consumers with high-quality washing machines," Komaromi stated.
The trade office has not taken action on Samsung's request, which was submitted earlier this month. The manufacturer previously asked trade officials to exclude the parts from tariffs because making and distributing home appliances is considered an essential business under federal guidelines. Those exclusion requests are also pending.
U.S. businesses have requested exclusions for dozens of Chinese-made products, claiming items like hand sanitizer dispensers, vacuum cleaners, fragrances used in cleaning products and metal ceilings used in clean rooms should be considered vital anti-coronavirus products.
The trade office has received more than 500 comments from the public and business owners who are seeking exclusions or are opposed to lifting tariffs.
Jay Ritter, president of Carolina Mop Inc. in Anderson, said his business is steady and shouldn't have to compete with currency manipulators like China.
"The eliminating of tariffs would only lead to more job losses during a season where the American worker needs jobs," Ritter said in a letter to the trade agency.
Standard Textile, which turns unbleached fabric into bed sheets at its plant in Union, is asking for tariff relief on imported cotton fabric to be used for hospital sheets.
The U.S. Trade Representative is accepting comments through at least June 25 and will issue decisions after that.
Among the products Samsung identified are clutch and hose assemblies, a control panels and a door lock.
"Tariffs on these essential parts place economic strain on (Samsung) operations, at a time when the COVID-19 crisis is already affecting U.S. manufacturing," Komaromi said in his letter to Lighthizer, adding the parts are not available from producers outside of China.
The Newberry plant, which employs about 800 people, is trying to use more U.S. suppliers. The factory currently has a 30 percent domestic supply chain and "plans to move to approximately 50 percent in the foreseable future," Komaromi said.
The plant shut down twice in April, with the second shutdown due to an unspecified number of employees affected by the virus. The manufacturer is holding virtual hiring days with telephone interviews on Monday and Tuesday, citing an "urgent need" for more workers. The jobs pay between $12 and $13 an hour and come with a $350 hiring bonus.