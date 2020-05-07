Salons, gyms, religious services may look different when they reopen in SC. Here's how.

COLUMBIA — When salons and fitness centers are allowed to reopen in South Carolina, they'll likely have to limit the number of people inside and constantly clean up in an effort to keep clients and staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drafted guidelines discussed Thursday by a panel advising Gov. Henry McMaster on how to safely reboot the economy include rearranging salons' waiting areas or eliminating them altogether, keeping a station empty between clients, and instructing stylists to change their smock after each appointment.

Beyond limiting total capacity, gyms and fitness centers may need to keep every other piece of cardio equipment empty and prohibit use of saunas, steam rooms and showers. Members could be told to bring their own towels and stop drinking from the water fountain.

Core recommendations for all businesses, as well as houses of worship, include allowing at least 6 feet between people or families "to the greatest extent possible." Even walking tours, whenever they resume, are advised to allow "6 feet of space between parties."

Salons, gyms and other close-contact businesses are among those still ordered to remain closed in South Carolina.

But McMaster said this week he hopes to make an announcement soon on how and when they can open their doors again. The Republican governor has said he recognizes people are ready for a professional haircut. And he's put himself in that category.

The safe-practice guidelines salons could be encouraged to follow are so detailed, they include propping their doors open when the weather's nice so customers don't have to touch the handle when entering and exiting.

Many South Carolinians have also been asking about gym reopenings, said Jennifer Fletcher, deputy secretary for Commerce, who's leading the accelerateSC panel focused on the challenges for reopening businesses.

"Fitness centers have been a hot topic of late. While they were itching to get outdoors now they’re itching to get back into their fitness routine," she told the panel during its online meeting Thursday. "So we tried to fast-track some guidance on fitness centers."

Those guidelines include checking the temperature of every employee and member as they walk in and only letting them inside with a reading of less than 100.4 degrees. The drafted recommendations include encouraging gyms to clean bathrooms every hour and the entire facility every two hours, as well as wiping down equipment after each use.

Guidelines are still in the works for letting people get back into communal swimming pools, whether at hotels, fitness centers or condo buildings.

McMaster gave no indication of when he will announce decisions on reopening any of the facilities discussed by the group. Members weren't even aware he was listening in on the virtual meeting until the end.

"Great meeting. Great thoughts. Keep it up," he said.

The group also had separate guidelines for religious organizations, for whenever they decide to welcome congregants again.

McMaster encouraged but did not order in-person services to stop, saying he could not violate people's First Amendment religious rights. Services largely moved online as COVID-19 infections rose in the state. Some have continued services outdoors.

Voluntary suggestions for when in-person services do resume include eliminating the use of frequently touched items such as offering plates, removing hymnals from pews and discouraging handshakes and hugs.

Houses of worship are asked to prevent people from gathering near doorways and lobbies and to continue streaming services online for people in high-risk categories for complications with COVID-19 or those who just don't want to risk it.

They're also asked to continue supporting parishioners'mental and spiritual health and providing social services and meals, though while also social distancing as much as possible. The document doesn't address church choirs or other musical parts of the service.

The various drafted guidelines conclude with the same message: "It is very important that all members of this industry understand that while these guidelines are voluntary, it is in everyone's best interest to diligently follow them as we move to reopen our economy and keep it open."