Salons, gyms, pools across South Carolina can reopen next Monday, McMaster says

COLUMBIA — Salons, gyms and communal swimming pools can reopen in a week, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday in the latest rollback of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The businesses requiring close contact can open their doors to customers nearly seven weeks after McMaster ordered them to shutter.
Beyond being able to get their hair cut professionally and work out at a gym again, people will also be able to get a manicure, a waxing, a tattoo, a massage, and tan indoors. Fitness centers allowed to reopen include yoga and barre studios.
“It is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” McMaster said. “We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”
State workers will also start coming back to work in the next few weeks. Who and how many will depend on the agency and how quickly they can provide workers adequate protection, like masks, but the first wave of employees must return by June 1, McMaster said.
They include managers, call center employees, and others who can't easily do their jobs at home, said Department of Administration Director Marcia Adams.
More than 55,000 state employees have been working from home since early April, McMaster said
"It’s time to turn that around now," he said. "We went into it gradually. We’re also coming out very methodically. The first group will begin returning once there is ample personal protective equipment on site."
All businesses are asked to maintain social distancing as much as possible.
Voluntary guidelines for salons include rearranging waiting areas to maintain 6 feet between clients or eliminating them altogether, keeping a station empty between clients, and instructing stylists to change their smock after each appointment. Employees should "strongly consider" wearing a face mask while within 6 feet of a client, they recommend.
Gyms are asked to limit people inside to five people per 1,000 square feet — including members and employees — or 20 percent of capacity, whichever is less. Exercise classes should designate a 10-by-10-feet square area for each participant and allow no more than 10 per class.
Members should not be allowed to use saunas, steam rooms or showers. No more drinking from water foundations. And members need to bring and leave with their own towels — no leaving them in lockers, according to the recommendations.
The guidelines for swimming pools apply to any not privately owned, whether at a fitness center, country club, apartment complex or condo building.
They include limiting swimming to 20 percent of normal occupancy, or five people per 1,000 square feet of pool and deck area. People not in the same household shouldn't come within 6 feet of each other. And any items that can be shared — such as floats — should be removed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.