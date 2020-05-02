Safety, liability concerns move to forefront as more employees return to work

As businesses reopen and workers return to their jobs, a feeling of angst underlies the hope of getting back to normal.

Employees are afraid of getting COVID-19 at work, and business owners worry about being sued if a worker does get sick.

From a legal standpoint, it appears employers have the upper hand when those conflicting fears play out in the workplace.

Businesses that take basic precautions as they call their employees back to the workplace face little legal liability if one of those workers develops COVID-19, and those who are wary about returning to work have few choices, according to labor experts.

"Once a stay-at-home order is lifted with regard to a particular business, employers of that business have a right to recall workers," said Melissa Spence, an employment lawyer with Nexsen Pruet in Charleston.

She added that "a generalized concern about returning to the workplace is not a legitimate reason for an employee to refuse to return to work."

South Carolina is still under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, but an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster has allowed many businesses throughout the state to reopen. Businesses that were deemed essential to the U.S. economy or defense have been able to operate throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

While employers have a legal duty to provide a safe workplace, and most will be following state and federal guidelines to protect against COVID-19 — such as extra cleaning procedures, social distancing and providing face masks for workers — the coronavirus likely doesn't present any more potential for liability than other illnesses, such as the flu.

"The employee would have to prove that they got COVID-19 at work as opposed to a family member or church or wherever else they may be going," said Michael Carrouth, an employment lawyer with Fisher Phillips in Columbia. "I think that would be rather hard. It's not like picking up a package and hurting your back or falling off the stairs."

Concerned companies

That hasn't stopped employers from worrying about liability. In a survey of 4,895 business owners last week by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, nearly two-thirds of the respondents said they are concerned about legal action related to workplace safety once employees return.

A separate survey by Businesses for Responsible Tax Reform, which represents small-business interests, shows nearly 58 percent of business owners who closed because of the outbreak think it's still too early to reopen.

"Small business owners are hurting from the economic fallout of COVID-19, but they are clearly more worried about getting this pandemic under control than a wholesale opening up of the economy on an artificial deadline," said Frank Knapp, president of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce.

The issue has put politicians on the hot seat, with the White House, governors, members of Congress and state lawmakers feeling pressure from business leaders who want to be shielded from potential lawsuits brought by sick workers. They are also feeling the heat on the other side from unions that want bolstered safety at workplaces and from the influential trial lawyers lobby, which hopes to preserve legal protections to go after corporations in court if people are sickened on the job.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said legislation protecting business owners will be a priority when lawmakers return to Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Labor groups are opposed to such a measure, saying employers that put workers at risk should be held accountable.

"We are all for getting back to work and opening up business, but we must not be willing to offer up the working men and women of this state as sacrificial lambs for the almighty dollar," said Charles Brave Jr., president of the South Carolina AFL-CIO, which wants more widespread testing before businesses are allowed to reopen on a widespread basis.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham said he understands the desire to get back to normal and urges "a slow and incremental approach" to that goal. The Charleston Democrat doesn't want to "incentivize reckless behavior or give a free pass to employers who take risks with the health and safety of their employees or the public," but he thinks some protections are necessary.

"Congress and state legislatures can and should take steps to remove reasonable liabilities from companies, so long as these businesses take all the steps necessary to keep infected employees and customers away, and keep their workplace as safe as possible," he said.

Balancing act

South Carolina employers are largely protected by the state's workers' compensation law, which forces nearly all workplace injury and sickness claims to be tried by a commission rather than in civil court, said Carrouth of Fisher & Phillips.

In such hearings, the burden of proof falls on the employee. A worker would have to prove negligence, a difficult legal hurdle, for a civil complaint to proceed.

Brave, the union president, said he thinks workers' compensation laws don't go far enough to protect employees against COVID-19.

"If someone is an essential worker or required to return to work in an industry opening up, and they contract the virus, it’s reasonable to suspect the infection came as a result of their job," he said. "We need action on the legislative front to make sure those working in essential industries and those called back to work are covered under our workers' compensation laws without having to jump through hoops."

Some business owners are balancing their fears over potential liability with concerns that they won't have the workforce needed to ramp back up. Those responding to the S.C. Chamber survey said they're hearing from employees who are afraid to return to work, with nearly 20 percent of owners saying their biggest challenge in getting back to normal will be getting employees back to the workplace.

At least two laws offer protection to employees who refuse to return to work because of a legitimate threat. An individual worker or group can file a complaint with the federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration or a group of employees — at least two — could refuse to work as part of a complaint filed under the National Labor Relations Act. Employers aren't allowed to fire whistleblowers who call attention to workplace issues.

For the most part, though, employees and their bosses are counting on common sense and communication for a smooth return to work.

"Pretty much every employer that I've talked with understands that it's a legitimate issue — people are going to be concerned," Carrouth said. "So what many employers are doing is saying, 'If you don't want to come to work, we're not going to force you to come to work.'"

Some are holding jobs open for those employees while others are continuing to let those who've been working from home continue to telecommute. But, legally, there is no guarantee of a job or pay when a worker purposely stays away because of a general concern about safety.