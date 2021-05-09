Roughly one-third of SC residents 15 and older are vaccinated

More than a third of South Carolina residents eligible for the vaccine are now considered fully vaccinated, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Thirty-four percent of citizens age 15 and older have either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to DHEC data as of May 7. Another 9 percent of the population is considered partially vaccinated.

That translates to 1.4 million people.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 378 confirmed, 203 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 485,766 confirmed, 98,751 probable.

Percent positive: 5.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 8 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,444 confirmed, 1,148 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (73), York County (35) and Richland County (29) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 24 new cases on May 9, while Berkeley County had 10 and Dorchester County had seven.

Deaths

One of the deaths confirmed from COVID-19 was someone age 35 to 64. Seven were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 356 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 9, 94 were in the ICU and 52 were using ventilators.