Roper St. Francis to close North Charleston COVID-19 vaccine site, spread out its efforts

With declining numbers of people showing up to its mass vaccination site in North Charleston, the Lowcountry hospital system Roper St. Francis Healthcare has decided to close the location and spread out its vaccine efforts.

Roper St. Francis stood up a large-scale drive-thru site offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center in January. After 34,000 doses have been given out at the location, the health system announced the final day for first-dose appointments will be May 15.

Traffic at the coliseum has been slowing, which follows the trend of fewer South Carolinians signing up to get shots in recent weeks. The number of doses given weekly across the state was down 26 percent in the last week of April compared with a peak in the beginning of the month.

With fewer showing up to be vaccinated, providers are turning to a more decentralized approach in an attempt to meet people where they live or work.

In Roper St. Francis' case, the hospital system will offer its doses at its Express Care sites in Charleston, North Charleston and Summerville.

"We’re excited about this next phase of bringing the vaccine out into the community and making it even easier to access," said Jim Bowron, associate vice president of Roper St. Francis' primary care integrated practice network, in a statement.

Until May 15, anyone interested can still make an appointment by calling 843-727-DOCS or by visiting rsfh.com/coronavirus.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 294 confirmed, 133 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 483,611 confirmed, 97,610 probable.

Percent positive: 5.1 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,383 confirmed, 1,141 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 67 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (43), Spartanburg County (43) and York County (30) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 10 new cases on May 4, while Berkeley County had 11 and Dorchester County had 2.

Hospitalizations

Of the 386 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 4, 107 were in the ICU and 51 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine for children age 12 to 15 could come as soon as early next week, according to a May 4 report in the New York Times.

The Food and Drug Administration is set to give the green light to Pfizer, opening up eligibility to millions more Americans, the Times reported. Pfizer announced the results of its trial in adolescents between 12 and 15 years old on March 31. Its clinical study found the vaccine was 100 percent effective in the younger age group.

Pfizer's vaccine is the only one of the three authorized in the United States that can be given to 16- and 17-year-olds. The manufacturer is also studying the vaccine's safety in children younger than 12.