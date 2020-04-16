Roper St. Francis starts on-site coronavirus testing as 182 total patients test positive

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Thursday that 15 more patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. They now have 182 total confirmed cases in their health care system, while South Carolina recorded 3,656 confirmed cases and 107 total deaths Wednesday afternoon.

Ten Roper St. Francis patients are hospitalized. At two facilities, Roper Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, the health care system has begun on-site testing for COVID-19. The testing is available for those being admitted at the Emergency Department, as well as inpatients who are suspected of having the virus.

Results come back in 45 minutes, hospital officials said. So far, 19 tests had been conducted as of Thursday morning, and hospital employees at the Berkeley and Mount Pleasant Hospitals are being trained for on-site testing to begin next week.

The equipment and resources necessary for the testing were available due to the support of the Medical University of South Carolina, officials said.

While the state is expecting a surge in cases of the virus over the next few weeks, officials at MUSC said they do not expect their hospital to be overwhelmed.

MUSC’s projections indicate that Medical University Hospital could admit nearly 45 patients a week for COVID-19 infections at the outbreak’s peak. They’re expected to require a dozen ICU beds, according to the projections. MUSC had 114 ICU beds in Charleston in 2017, according to its annual report to Medicare.

MUSC shared the projections, which it is calling its “Epidemiology Intelligence Project,” with the public online Wednesday at web.musc.edu/coronavirus-updates/epidemiology-project.

Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.