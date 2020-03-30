11 Roper St. Francis patients test positive for coronavirus, bringing SC total to 785

Eleven more Roper St. Francis patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing South Carolina's total to 785 cases in 40 counties.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Monday that 36 of their patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Two patients are in one of their hospital while the rest are self-isolating at home.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 113 new cases Sunday. They have projected that the state's total will reach at least 8,000 cases by early May.

DHEC has reported 16 deaths related to the virus. Many of those patients were elderly and had underlying health conditions, DHEC said.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, local leaders have tried to restrict access to their communities or have encouraged residents to stay home except for essential business. Beach towns like Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms began checkpoints to shut out visitors, while Columbia and Charleston enacted stay-at-home ordinances.

State leaders have been less willing to encourage such measures. S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson released the legal opinion that local governments could not exercise the governor's emergency powers without opening themselves up to legal challenges. An amended opinion released a few days later made clear local governments can keep their stay-at-home orders unless someone goes to court to block it.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Gov. Henry McMaster has said he has no plans to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, though all contingencies are on the table.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who has tested positive for COVID-19, called on McMaster to make that order in a statement released Monday.

“As someone who has already contracted COVID-19, I know firsthand how easily it can be caught and spread. While my symptoms are mild and improving, many others aren’t as lucky," Cunningham said in the statement.

Cunningham, a Democrat representing South Carolina's 1st District, said many local leaders were confused about their legal authority to enact stay-at-home orders or other restrictions.

"The Attorney General’s recent opinion that only the governor can issue stay-at-home orders - not local governments - has forced our local municipalities to weigh the price of keeping residents safe against the threat of costly legal action. This is a choice no city should have to make in a time of crisis," he said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.