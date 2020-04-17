Roper St. Francis Healthcare to resume surgery as SC logs 3,931 coronavirus cases

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced that it will resume some surgeries Wednesday as the hospital system continues treating coronavirus patients.
"We are taking a thoughtful and careful approach that has been informed by national, surgical and anesthesia society guidelines to minimize COVID-19-related risks to patient and our healthcare team," the system said in a Friday statement. "We want to help our patients who are suffering and in need of surgical relief while remaining vigilant and prepared."
Employees will screen all surgical patients for COVID-19 symptoms, and those undergoing "certain non-emergent high-risk procedures" will be tested on-site. Each patient undergoing surgery will be allowed one masked visitor to help them before the operation.
COVID-19 patients are still being isolated within hospitals to minimize risk, according to the hospital system, while staff wear surgical masks while they work.
One new Roper St. Francis patient tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the system to eight current inpatients who've tested positive and 175 others who are not at hospitals.
South Carolina has logged 3,931 total cases of COVID-19, including 109 patients who've died since testing positive.