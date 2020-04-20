Roper St. Francis Healthcare reports 8 new coronavirus cases

Eight more Roper St. Francis Healthcare patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the hospital system's total case number to 149, officials said on Monday.

Fourteen of the total are hospitalized and 11 are isolated in hospitals awaiting test results, Roper officials said.

"We continue to take additional steps to ensure the safety of our patients and teammates," according to a statement by the hospital system.

As of April 13, Roper was temporarily consolidating its urgent care services to two locations: 319 Folly Road on James Island and 8901 University Blvd. in North Charleston, according to the statement.

Urgent care locations at 4278 Ladson Road and 1114 North Main St. in Summerville have been designated as virtual visit centers, according to the statement.

As of early Monday afternoon, there were 4,387 coronavirus cases in South Carolina, according to data compiled by The Post and Courier.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.