Roper St. Francis Healthcare reports 31 new coronavirus patients

Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Monday that 31 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

With Monday's announcement, there are at least 2,080 coronavirus cases in South Carolina. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is expected to give a statewide update at 4 p.m.

As the number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina continues to rise, a private lab conducting tests for the virus has said its backlog has dropped by more than half, a possible sign of improved disease detection to come.

In a statement released by Quest Diagnostics on Monday, the private lab said it had performed and reported results of nearly 500,000 coronavirus tests and was continuing to carry out tests at 12 labs. The statement referenced national statistics.

"Through these laboratories, we are now able to perform more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests a day," according to the statement. "In addition, we have reduced our backlog significantly."

Quest's backlog had been about 160,000 tests as of March 25, according to the statement. The current backlog was 80,000, which "corresponds to approximately two to three days of testing."

South Carolina's case numbers, meanwhile, continue to climb.

It took 25 days for the Palmetto State to reach 1,000 cases, but the increase from 1,000 to 2,000 took just five days.

DHEC predicted earlier that the state would reach approximately 1,600 cases by Saturday, but more than 1,900 cases had been logged as of Saturday afternoon. DHEC’s initial projections have the state recording 8,000 cases by early May.

With the number of cases on the rise, some South Carolina cities are adjusting to stay-at-home ordinances. The city of Beaufort joined Charleston, Columbia and Mount Pleasant when it passed a stay-at-home order on Monday.

The city of Charleston’s ordinance, which began March 26, has faced some pushback from residents, although the majority have been compliant, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said on Sunday.

“We’re not perfect,” he said. “But people are really starting to take this seriously.”

With some states experiencing a much higher fatality rate than South Carolina, some community members have traveled to help. Joint Base Charleston sent six medical workers to help with cases in New York City, officials said Monday.

Thomas Novelly contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.