Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirms two new coronavirus cases

Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston have confirmed two patients have tested presumptively positive for a new strain of the coronavirus.
According to an email sent Tuesday morning, one patient was evaluated at an emergency department. Results for the test came back positive "after the patient already had left South Carolina to go back home to another state."
"The patient was released with appropriate isolation precautions," hospital officials said.
A second patient was admitted to one of Roper's hospitals and is in isolation in stable condition, according to the email.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has not yet confirmed either case.
This story is developing. Check back for more.