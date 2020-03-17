You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

hot web only top story

Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirms two new coronavirus cases

  • Updated
LEDE roper corona testing (copy)
Buy Now

Whitney Patterson, a nurse practitioner with Roper St. Francis, collects a sample from a patient so they can be tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru the hospital system set up in North Charleston on Monday, March 16, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston have confirmed two patients have tested presumptively positive for a new strain of the coronavirus. 

According to an email sent Tuesday morning, one patient was evaluated at an emergency department. Results for the test came back positive "after the patient already had left South Carolina to go back home to another state." 

"The patient was released with appropriate isolation precautions," hospital officials said. 

A second patient was admitted to one of Roper's hospitals and is in isolation in stable condition, according to the email. 

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has not yet confirmed either case. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News