Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirms 3 new coronavirus case, now 13 patients total

Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare have confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases for the hospital system to 13.
The announcement, made on Monday morning, brings South Carolina's total coronavirus case number to 198.
Of Roper's 13 patients, 10 have been asked to self-quarantine at home, two were admitted to the hospital and are in isolation, and one has died, officials said.
As new cases of COVID-19, the illness cause by the virus, are announced daily by hospitals as well as state public health officials, authorities continue to call for people to stay inside and not have close contact with others.
On Sunday, mayors from several Charleston-area cities and towns gathered to reiterate that message and to urge businesses that can, to get employees to work from home.
“We can still avoid being a hotspot," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “Doctors tell us that the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 would be nothing less than a death sentence for thousands of our friends and family members right here in the Lowcountry.”
The weekend hit South Carolina hard with 46 cases announced on Saturday — the largest single-day jump in cases to date — and 22 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the crisis is inspiring some in the area to try and help healthcare workers and others on the front lines.
Jun Li, a Mount Pleasant resident, said she and other members of the local Chinese community have raised money to buy 1,200 N95 respirator masks from China.
Li said she and others have been concerned that smaller hospitals in the area as well as first responders don't have the purchasing power of larger institutions and they wanted to do something to help bolster supplies of the masks — a critical part of personal protective equipment that can help prevent exposure to the virus.
So far, the group of concerned residents is planning to donate the masks to the police department, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper St. Francis Healthcare, she said, adding that she's been in contact with each of those institutions and updating them on the progress.
"This is truly heartbreaking for me and for all of us," Li said. "We're trying to do everything we can. We hope our action will encourage more ppl to do something for our community."
Li said she plans to place the order for masks on Tuesday and that they should arrive in the U.S. by next Friday.
"We'll make delivery as soon as they arrive," she said.
This story is developing. Check back for more.