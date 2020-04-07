Roper St. Francis Healthcare announces 4 more coronavirus cases, bringing SC total to 2,236

Officials with Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced on Tuesday that four more patients have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 2,236 cases.

The hospital system said 127 of their patients in all have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and that 40 of those patients have "cleared of the virus."

Fourteen patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, officials said. In addition, 24 patients have been isolated across Roper's hospital system and are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

So far, 15 Roper employees have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 183 new coronavirus cases and Gov. Henry McMaster issued a “work or home” order Monday, going into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The executive order is mandatory, he said, as his office’s previous recommendations and suggestions have not been heeded by citizens.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“We hope this order today will reduce the rising number of infections,” he said in a news conference.

For Easter services, he recommended services continue, but online. He also issued another executive order to limit the number of shoppers in stores.

The growth in the number of cases is accelerating, said Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist. An average of 187 new cases were reported each day last week, a sharp increase from the average of 90 new cases per day the week before.

DHEC estimated Monday that South Carolina could have around 15,300 total cases, a number that takes people with mild or asymptomatic cases of coronavirus, or who have not otherwise been confirmed through testing.