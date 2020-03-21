You are the owner of this article.
Roper St. Francis announces 5 new coronavirus cases and a death, bringing SC to 130 total

Coronavirus
St. Michael's Church along with other Anglican Churches in South Carolina have closed until March 31, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brad Nettles/ Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Officials at Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced five new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, along with the death of one of their patients who had the virus.

The updated numbers bring South Carolina to a total of 130 positive cases, including three deaths.

The patient who died was diagnosed earlier this week, Roper said in a statement. They had "significant previous medical conditions" and died of complications arising from COVID-19. 

"Today, we are asking that patients who have been screened for COVID-19, are waiting for results and need to return for care to call one of our healthcare facilities ahead of time so we can properly meet their needs," the hospital system said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

A previous version of this story misstated the number of deaths. There have been three.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

