Roper St. Francis announces 12 more cases, with state number now above 1,000

South Carolina's confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose above 1,000 Tuesday, prompting more cities to enact stay-at-home orders and the state order for all non-essential businesses to close.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 158 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 1,083 cases of the coronavirus. The state has announced 22 deaths related to the virus.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said Wednesday that 12 more of their patients have tested positive for the virus. Their system now has 65 cases, officials said, with five of those patients currently hospitalized.

The healthcare system also announced a new "ask a nurse" hotline. Nurses will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to answer questions regarding possible coronavirus cases and what steps a person should take. The number is 843-549-4ASK.

Testing for the virus has began to accelerate across the state. The Sandhills Medical Foundation said Tuesday that their drive-thru testing in Camden, the epicenter of the state's first outbreak, had conducted 143 tests. Test results have returned for 53 of those tests, with six positive cases confirmed.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has projected that the number of coronavirus infections in South Carolina will reach at least 8,000 cases by early May. More than 5,600 people in the state had been tested for the virus by DHEC’s lab as of Tuesday, along with an unknown number of tests conducted by private labs.

Effective Wednesday, business will be suspended statewide in a number of sectors, including entertainment facilities, gyms, playgrounds and facilities for close-contact sports and services like salons.

McMaster’s executive order stops short of asking residents to stay at home, as several local governments have done.

The order also shuts down nightclubs and museums. Day care facilities can stay open, McMaster said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.