Roper Hospital manager cleans COVID-19 patients' rooms so his workers don't have to

He enters each room alone, weapons of sanitation at the ready, covered in a sheath of blue and gray protection, infantryman in the war against COVID-19.

The rooms Jimmy Wilkerson slips into at Roper Hospital once housed patients with coronavirus. By the time he arrives, they sit silent, their beds empty, their monitors darkened. The patients have been discharged or, in the case of one so far, have died.

Yet, the virus remains. His mission is to kill it, wherever it lurks.

"This is a health care war," Wilkerson said. “At end of the day, this is our job. We are at war, and this is what we're trained to do."

Actually, it's not strictly, technically his job. As manager of environmental services, he oversees 70 employees across some seriously essential assignments, including hazardous materials, parking and housekeeping.

When Roper got its first COVID-19 patients a month ago, none of the housekeeping staff refused to clean the patients' rooms. But Wilkerson could see their fear. So much remained unknown and frightening about the virus.

He assured them that they must clean the "airborne isolation rooms" using the same training and techniques they already used cleaning after patients with tuberculosis, for instance.

"This is what we do each and every day in isolation rooms," he said. "What changed is the mindset of fear."

And Wilkerson wouldn't ask his workers to do what he would not. So, he has "clinically cleaned" all of Roper's rooms that housed the half-dozen patients with COVID-19, the disease that coronavirus causes, who have been discharged or died so that his staff doesn't have to.

"It's not only cleaning for the patient but also cleaning for the nursing staff to ensure their safety," Wilkerson said. "And the doctors, let’s not forget them."

The process takes over an hour, and he cannot leave the room during that time to avoid cross-contamination. No cell phone, no music, no distractions. Instead of fear, he brings into the space a deeply rooted faith.

“My spirit doesn’t allow me to be fearful,” he said.

One passage of Scripture lingers with particular importance as he works. It's from Ecclesiastes and describes life's peaks and valleys in terms of seasons, with an emphasis on reminding the faithful that spring always comes again. Belief in that guides his work.

It shows to those around him. Nurse Mandy Corbett described Wilkerson as the kind of colleague who thought to offer to get the staff lunch because they aren't allowed to leave the COVID unit during their shifts.

Roper spokesman Andy Lyons described Wilkerson as a man who attended visitations for those who died in the Emanuel AME Church shooting to show Roper's support to their loved ones.

Matt Desmond, Roper's chief administrative officer, described Wilkerson as the first person on campus with a sleeping bag when hurricanes threaten.

"He's the first person to step up," Desmond said.

If Wilkerson could, he'd do it all.

Yet, he's quick to deflect praise and notes that, although he is cleaning all the COVID rooms now, his employees are still cleaning the rooms of patients who were awaiting coronavirus test results, some of whom came back positive.

As South Carolina lurches toward late April and early May, when projections predict a peak in coronavirus cases, Wilkerson knows the time will come when he cannot clean every COVID room himself anymore. He will rely on his staff, some of whom have done this job for 30-plus years.

“We are expecting a surge, and if we get a surge, we've all got to play a role," Wilkerson said. “It's going be all hands on deck for everyone.”

He know that his staff can, and will, do the job.