Roper healthcare identifies new coronavirus case, bringing SC to 81 patients

A fourth Roper St. Francis Healthcare patient has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing South Carolina to 81 active cases.
The patient was tested Tuesday and sent home to self-quarantine, the hospital said Friday morning. Medical professionals who cared for the patient have been notified.
The state has cases in 17 counties, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said in its last update on Thursday afternoon.
As the number of cases rises, institutions are closing locations and cancelling events in hopes of slowing COVID-19's spread.
The Charleston County Public Library said Friday morning that it would be unable to reopen branches on March 31, as initially planned. It will remain closed indefinitely, while waiving late fines and expanding online services.
“We are taking this day-by-day and evaluating our operational capacity while children are out of school and as CDC guidelines continue evolving," Director Angela Craig said in a statement. "As soon as we are ready to reopen our doors, we will announce the date.”
Nine Charleston County parks were shuttered overnight, and the county Park and Recreation Commission cancelled all programs until May 10.
The closures include Caw Caw Interpretive Center, Folly Beach County Park, Folly Beach Pier, Isle of Palms County Park, James Island County Park, Johns Island County Park, Kiawah Beachwalker Park — McLeod Plantation Historic Site, Mount Pleasant Pier — Palmetto Islands County Park and SK8 Charleston — Wannamaker County Park.
The city suspended many nonessential services, including pick-up for curbside rubbish. It will run rubbish collection as usual, and the county will continue recycling collection.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.