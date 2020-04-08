Richland County takes steps to keep coronavirus out of jail after employee positive test

COLUMBIA — Richland County is performing additional cleaning in hopes of reducing the risk of coronavirus in its detention center because of possible exposure from two employees.
One employee of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, and another one might have been in contact with someone who had the virus, according to County Council member Dalhi Myers. Both employees are staying away from the facility, Myers said.
The detention center has received additional cleaning as a result of the exposure risks, and no detainees have tested positive for coronavirus, Myers said. Detainees are being screened upon admittance and temperatures are being taken daily at the detention center to watch for symptoms of the virus, said Myers.
The detention center has been following all recommendations of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and CDC on combating the virus, said Myers, chairwoman of the Richland County Council's special committee on virus response.
"We are taking the coronavirus very seriously," she said.
Richland County Council discussed the situation, along with other topics, during an executive session of several hours during its Tuesday digital meeting. The council sought more screening services for employees and possible detainees from the third-party health care provider for the detention center. The request also will include additional protective equipment for the staff.
In an effort to reduce jail populations, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty instructed magistrates to rely on issuing tickets and setting court dates rather than detention when feasible for those charged with offenses.
The detention center held a total of 112 detainees as of Wednesday, Myers said. As a virus control measure, there are no in-person visits allowed at the center currently.