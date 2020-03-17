Richland County declares COVID-19 an emergency. More deputies ready to patrol the streets

Richland County government declared an emergency on Tuesday over the coronavirus, with Council Chairman Paul Livingston signing an order that allows the council to take prompt action to meet the challenge.
"We need to make quick, rapid decisions in the best interest of our citizens," Livingston says.
The order allows the council to take action without having to have its usually required three votes on for a proposal plus a public hearing. This could be necessary to quickly agree to contracts to respond to the crisis or to issue public orders.
"There is not the time for that at this particular time," Livingston adds.
The order also allows County Administrator Leonardo Brown more flexibility in using county staff to react to challenges.
There has been one case of COVID-19 reported in Richland County. The county needs to move proactively, says Council Member Dalhi Myers.
Citizens who need to do business with the county should use the county website, email and phone if at all possible, the leaders say. Those who come to the county administration building on Hampton Street might need to wait some additional time since the county is controlling how many people can be in the building at one time to impair the spread of the coronavirus, Myers says.
County staff members have been asked to work from home and many are doing so, she says.
Sheriff Leon Lott says that his force is fully ready and will have more than 100 additional deputies to respond to calls, and that deputies will be visible traveling around the county to discourage criminals from taking advantage of the crisis.
Deputies who usually serve in schools or courts instead are being moved to street duty.
"You will see more out there than you have ever seen," Lott says.
Scams already have been reported that use the coronavirus, Lott says. Senior citizens are receiving extortion calls, telling them that they need to give money or be exposed to the virus, Lott says. Anyone receiving such a call should just hang up or call the sheriff's department.
EMS responders might need additional time to don protective gear when they are on a call, and the service is seeking to respond only to true emergencies, Brown says.
While county park facilities are closed, residents still are welcome to go and enjoy their parks if they need to get some air and exercise, Myers says.
"We are encouraging people to recreate, but not in groups," Myers says.