Richland County Courthouse access limited after suspected coronavirus contact

COLUMBIA — Jury trials at the Richland County Courthouse have been postponed, and access to the Main Street building limited after a someone there had indirect contact with the coronavirus, state judicial officials said.

South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty ordered a halt to some operations at the courthouse “until further notice” as precautions are made to restrict the virus’s spread.

Richland County hasn’t had a reported case of the illness that has struck at least 12 South Carolinians and forced the cancellation of many large events including Columbia's St Pat's festival and Charleston's Volvo Car Open tennis tournament, pushed classes online only at several S.C. colleges and led the Army to suspend soldier graduation ceremonies at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

Under Beatty’s order, non-jury trials and other hearings will continue, but only attorneys, their clients and necessary witnesses are permitted to appear.

Only essential courthouse personnel will come for work, the order said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"Provisions shall be made for the acceptance of filings and payments, and transmission of necessary information to law enforcement and other government bodies," the order reads.

Starting Friday, Richland County Family Court is hearing only emergency matters including protective custody, juvenile detentions, bench warrants and petitions for protective orders, officials said.

"I believe this decision to be in the best interest of litigants, attorneys, employees, and the public,” Beatty said in a statement.