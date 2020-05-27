Retail chain with about 20 SC stores joins several others in bankruptcy

Another familiar name among South Carolina bargain hunters is bankrupt.

Troubled discount goods chain Tuesday Morning has filed a petition to fend off its creditors while it reorganizes its balance sheet, following the lead of four other big retailers in the weeks after the coronavirus pandemic led to lengthy store closings.

The company said it will slim down by shuttering about 230 of its 687 locations in phases starting June 1 move that will allow it to focus on its top-performing stores.

"These stores were identified as underperforming or are situated in areas where too many locations are in close proximity," the company said in a statement.

Tuesday Morning also plans to renegotiate leases to reduce rent payments at a significant number of the retail outlets it wants to retain.

Based in Dallas, the chain operates about 20 stores in South Carolina, including four in the Charleston region, according to its website. Those locations are part of the first wave of 133 closings the company identified in a court filing.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

CEO Steve Becker said in the statement that bankruptcy was the chain's only option after a "complete halt of store operations" that cut off revenue for about two months. About 80 percent of the company's locations have reopened since April 24, with about 7,300 employees returning to work.

"The prolonged and unexpected closures of our stores in response to COVID-19 has had severe consequences on our business," Becker said in a written statement.

Tuesday Morning said it has secured a $100 million financing commitment from its lenders to keep the business running during the reorganization process.

J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores also have sought protection from creditors since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in mid-March.

Pier 1 Imports, which filed for bankruptcy weeks before the global health crisis shut down large swaths of the consumer-driven U.S. economy, announced this month that it will liquidate its assets and go out of business.