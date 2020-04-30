Rep. Joe Cunningham calls on Kiawah homeowners association to return $1M coronavirus loan

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is calling on a wealthy homeowners association on Kiawah Island to return a $1 million federal loan that was intended to help businesses and non profits make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

Cunningham, the first-term Democrat who represents South Carolina's 1st District, said it was inappropriate for the Kiawah Island Community Association to take the loan while small businesses throughout the country struggle to obtain the same emergency financing.

The loan is part of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, which passed as part of Congress's $2.2 trillion economic relief package in March. And federal lawmakers pumped even more money into the program in mid April.

The new loans are in hot demand right now because they can be completely forgiven by the federal government if companies use the money to maintain staffing levels during the public health crisis. It essentially becomes free money for one of the wealthier communities in South Carolina.

"I am incredibly disappointed that Kiawah Island Community Association took advantage of a program that was designed to offer a lifeline to struggling small businesses," said Cunningham, who represents the island's residents.

"When Congress approved spending billions of dollars of taxpayer money to help small businesses and their workers survive this crisis, it wasn’t meant for giant corporations with deep pockets or wealthy community associations with millions of dollars in reserve funds," he added.

The Post and Courier reported on the community association's acceptance of the federal loan earlier this week. The newspaper also noted that the group had more than $13.6 million in its bank accounts at the end of last year, and had full access to a $2.5 million low-interest line of credit.

Jimmy Bailey, the association's chief operating officer, declined to answer questions earlier this week about whether the group would return the $1 million it netted. Bailey did not respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday morning.

In an earlier message to its members, the association's leadership explained that it applied for the loan because it expected to see its revenues from gate fees and property transfers decline this year. The group, which manages docks, trails, recreation and more than 1,000 acres on Kiawah, was likely eligible because it is registered as a non profit.

But Cunningham questions whether the association really needed the money to cover its payroll, rent and utility bills as the loan was intended.

Homeowners on the resort island earned an average income of $143,750 per year, according to the most recent census estimates.

Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley purchased a 5,774-square-foot home on the island for $2.4 million last year. Haley resigned from the Boeing Co. board in March over the aircraft maker seeking a federal bailout amid the pandemic.

"Every week, I talk to countless Lowcountry small business owners who desperately need relief and have not yet been able to receive it, folks like the Lowdown Oven and Bar on James Island or Church Mouse Thrift Shop on Hilton Head," Cunningham said. "We are a close-knit community here in the Lowcountry, and so when one of us suffers, we all suffer. Kiawah Island Community Association should return this loan immediately so that this relief can go where it was intended, to a struggling small business trying to keep the lights on and paychecks going to their employees.”

The association is far from the first group to be publicly pressured to return money from the new emergency loan program.

Ruth's Chris Steak House, a large publicly-traded company, and the Los Angeles Lakers, the professional basketball franchise, have already returned their multi-million loans in the face of public outrage and pressure from federal officials. So too did a wealthy homeowners association in Florida that which was initially approved for a $2 million loan.

With so many controversies springing up with the loans in recent weeks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has emphasized that companies and groups that accepted the emergency loans should not have access to other financing options.

In the first round of funding, about 23,000 South Carolina applicants were approved for the paycheck protection loans. The loans averaged around $165,000 each, which shows the association's funding was a rather large disbursement.

Still, it remains unclear who else the federally-backed loans are going to. The federal government has yet to publicly release a list of all of the businesses, non profits and other groups that tapped into the emergency funding.

The Washington Post reportedly asked the SBA to provide the newspaper with the names of all of the recipients under the Freedom of Information Act. But the federal agency closed that request without handing over the information.

Cunningham's office said he believes the public has a right to know the name of each recipient and how much money they received.

"He supports this information being released by the Treasury Department and SBA so that Lowcountry taxpayers can have a full accounting of how this money has been distributed," Rebecca Drago, Cunningham's spokeswoman, said.

It's unclear when that accounting will take place.