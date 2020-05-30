Reopening cultural venues is tricky and uncertain, but it's starting to happen

The coronavirus pandemic prompted mass closures in nearly every sector of the economy, and arts organizations, which depend on audiences, suddenly lost essential income generated from ticket sales.

Most cultural institutions in Charleston have made painful adjustments and managed to carry on despite the uncertainty — or at least suspend themselves in an odd sort of limbo.

Now, the economy is opening up again, and arts groups are trying to figure out how to balance serious public health concerns with the desperate need to invite their patrons back inside their venues.

It’s all about assessing the risks and trying to reconcile two demands that are fundamentally at odds. The goal of venue operators always has been to sell as many tickets as possible. A full house indicates both artistic and financial success. What does it mean when the goal becomes to sell a maximum of 50 percent of the capacity? And what will that do to the bottom line?

Local museums now are reopening; the Gaillard Center could resume programming in the performance hall this fall; Theatre 99, Pure Theatre and Village Repertory Co. are querying patrons to assess their willingness to attend shows in the near-term.

Others are waiting. Charleston Stage, for example, announced it wouldn’t restart until early next year. The theater company is housed at the historic Dock Street Theatre, an intimate 450-seat venue in which social distancing is difficult to maintain.

The truth is that no one really knows what will happen this fall and beyond. But that hasn’t stopped arts administrators from planning provisional reopenings. Indeed, most have plans A, B and C at the ready — you know, just in case circumstances suddenly change.

Those plans are a result of studies, patron surveys, consultations with medical experts and more. In the mean time, hundreds of venues across the country, including 11 in South Carolina, have become members of the National Independent Venue Association, a grassroots nonprofit organization petitioning lawmakers to provide emergency funding for the arts during the coronavirus crisis.

Without extra funding and more general support, a majority of the country's performance venues could be forced to close, the group says.

What happens across the state depends a lot on the particular configurations of various venues, pandemic mitigation guidelines handed down by government officials and the comfort levels of administrators and patrons.

Steve Bedard, president and CEO of the nonprofit Gaillard Center, said he and his staff are waiting for an official green light from the city and from state authorities, but hope to reactivate the 1,800-seat performance hall this fall.

“It’s like a moving target,” he said. “One thing we have to do is just be completely flexible.”

Careful assessments helped his team conclude that social distancing can be accomplished safely with no more than around 400 patrons in the hall. Extra time would be needed to guide them to their seats and, later, toward the exits. Intermissions likely would be eliminated to minimize movement and interaction inside the building, Bedard said.

Patrons would spread out in the hall, putting several seats between them and minimizing the need to cross over one another to get to the aisles, he said. Unused seats might be covered or filled to indicate that they are out of commission.

The Exhibition Hall could accommodate another 150 safely, Bedard said. They would sit four to a table and could watch concerts on a giant high-definition screen.

The Gaillard Center crew would use ionizers to help purify the air inside the building and establish rigorous sanitation procedures. Dressing rooms will be off limits, and the number of performers allowed on stage at once would be limited in order to maintain social distancing.

Masks likely would be required of all staff and patrons when inside the building, Bedard said.

“If you don’t want to (wear a mask), then you don’t have to come,” he said. “We want to make people feel as safe as they possibly can feel.”

The new protocols are being developed with collaboration in mind, Bedard said. He has been coordinating his efforts with the Charleston Symphony, an anchor performing group of the Gaillard Center. The CSO presents around 20 concerts in the hall each season and depends on the earned income these performances generate.

Without the ability to perform for paying patrons, the CSO — like so many other arts organizations — is facing a harsh future.

Executive Director Michael Smith said restarting depends on the CSO’s ability to meet three main goals: to present programming of the highest quality possible, to ensure the safety of all involved, and to achieve financial viability.

How all this is accomplished still is up in the air, Smith said. Maybe the orchestra limits the number of patrons per concert; maybe it alters (and shortens) its programming, emphasizing works for smaller ensembles; maybe it adds non-musical events to the schedule; maybe it further develops online options. Maybe it pursues some or all of these possibilities in combination.

The pandemic has forced arts organizations to rethink their traditional practices and come up with creative solutions, Smith said. Just because classical music concerts have been presented a certain way for centuries doesn’t mean there is no room for change.

“This may force us to evolve as an industry a little better,” he said.

Theatre 99, the sketch comedy club on Meeting Street, could soon open, but not before collecting ideas and concerns from its patrons. A survey recently was distributed seeking feedback on safety issues.

The club intends to operate at 50 percent capacity. It might require all people in the building to wear masks. It might hold outdoor shows in the parking lot. It likely will seek to control access to the bathrooms and concession stand in order to enforce social distancing.

The Gibbes Museum opens on June 1. It plans to limit occupancy to 50 percent, require face masks (which will be available for purchase in the Museum Store), limit the size of groups to three or immediate family members, provide navigation guides to create one-way foot traffic lanes, enforce social distancing, reduce contact with staff, and encourage online ticket purchases.

The museum also will provide hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and conduct antiviral sweeps every hour to clean surfaces.

“We’re trying to take every possible precaution,” Executive Director Angela Mack said. “It just comes down to common sense. ... It’s as much about protecting our staff as it is about protecting people walking in the door.”

The classrooms on the first floor will be restricted to summer camp students, and class size will be reduced, Mack said. Virtual tours and other online programming will continue. Outdoor revenue-generating events could be introduced this summer, but it’s difficult to make them work financially when social distancing protocols limit the number of patrons allowed in the garden at any given moment, she said.

Because of all the lost income so far, the Gibbes has lost the flexibility to stay open late, add security guards, or organize special events that result in significant expenditures, Mack said.

A federal payroll loan has helped get the institution through the initial phase of the pandemic shutdown, but Mack said she worries about the immediate future.

“The other shoe’s going to drop when we’ve expended the PPP (loan) and we have to fly the ship,” she said.

The Charleston Museum, which opened May 27, will not store coats or other items. It is encouraging patrons to wear masks and check their temperatures before visits, but not requiring them to do so. Visitors are reminded about social distancing practices.

Other museums in the state, including the Columbia Museum of Art and the South Carolina State Museum, will be back in business in June and are taking similar precautions. The Greenville County Museum of Art remains temporarily closed.