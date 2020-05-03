Remembering the South Carolinians we have lost to coronavirus

An activist. A newsman. A first-year nursing student. They are among the 267 South Carolinians who have died so far due to COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

But they weren’t just numbers.

One planned to marry this month. One cared for residents in a nursing home. One was the official mother of her new church. Some died at home, others in nursing homes, many in hospitals — nearly all separated from their loved ones, in keeping with efforts to prevent the virus from spreading.

This is The Post and Courier’s second installment in an ongoing tribute to those we have lost. To continue telling the real stories of people in our state who have died of COVID-19, please take a few minutes to tell us about them. Tell us what made them special and what you would like the community to remember about them.

As we head into May, with a watchful eye on the latest numbers of confirmed cases and deaths, here are the stories of a few of those fascinating people and what they meant to their loved ones:

Timothy Liszewski, 60, Columbia

Tim Liszewski went to Jesuit school, then spent his life putting an investigative reporter’s skill and an activist's heart into action. An Ohio native, he was proud of his blue-collar Polish roots and growing up a “poor kid from the wrong side of the tracks," his obituary says.

After graduating from Marquette University with a degree in radio and print journalism, he served in the Army as a photojournalist, wrote for a Pentagon newspaper and conducted tours of Arlington Cemetery.

After a divorce, the father of two jumped into politics and became a delegate to the 2003 Democratic National Convention. The former executive director of the SC Peace Resource Center recruited him to move to Columbia and take over the role. There, Liszewski met his future fiancee, Maris Burton.

They quickly bonded over shared ideals and activism.

Among many activist roles, Liszewski worked with Occupy Columbia to draw attention to income inequality. After he and 18 other Statehouse protesters were arrested on Gov. Nikki Haley’s order, they filed a First Amendment lawsuit against her, and the S.C. Insurance Reserve Fund had to pay them about $9,000 each.

The money allowed him to buy a car that didn’t break down and to fulfill a dream of hiking the Appalachian Trail. He and Burton proposed to each other on that hike. They planned to marry May 23.

But after organizing for Bernie Sanders’ first presidential campaign, he worked with Indivisible, which works to elect progressive leaders. Burton told “60 Minutes,” which profiled Liszewski after his death, that he’d come home from an Indivisible retreat in Wisconsin feeling sick, including fever, chills and severe headache.

Liszewski’s goal was to retire at 65 and complete his final 850 miles of the Appalachian Trail from Virginia to Georgia. Instead, he died at home with Burton on March 28, unaware that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. Burton got the news four days after his death.

Janie Lou Brown, 80, Anderson

Janie Brown was the first in her family to become a Christian, then went on to preach at her own church, a small one in Belton — the foot-stomping, hand-clapping, soul-stirring kind, as her grandson Moe Brown remembered it.

She didn’t feel obliged to deliver long sermons, he added, preferring to say: “When God stops speaking, I’ll stop speaking.”

The second of nine children, Brown went on to become matriarch of a sprawling, close-knit family. Moe Brown’s mother had four boys by the time she was 20, so his Granny, as he called her, played a huge role in raising them.

"That's my lady," he said.

The former Gamecocks wide receiver who is now running for Congress in the 5th District remembered a time, back when he was 8 or 9, when his teacher heard him use profanity. She knew his Granny and pulled him aside.

“Moe, I love you,” she said. “But I know if Ms. Janie Brown heard you say those cuss words, she would not approve.”

The threat was clear.

Brown had standards for herself, and those around her. She also had lots of love that she shared freely.

“She was my No. 1 cheerleader,” Moe Brown said. “She was an amazing, humble woman of God who truly loved people.”

At 80 years old, after spending decades in Belton, Brown had lived more recently with family members as the early stages of dementia set in. They aren’t sure where she contracted coronavirus, but she fought COVID-19 for 17 days, then died in hospice apart from her family.

“For someone who loved and cared for our family, who was very intentional about her relationship with all her family, for us not to be there with her and show her appreciation and love — that’s tough,” Moe said. “She didn’t deserve to die alone. That’s hurting all of us.”

She passed away on April 23, a few days after her family was able to join together on FaceTime with her to say goodbye. She couldn’t speak, but Moe recalled seeing her eyes focus on the video. In the background, they could hear the music and preaching she loved playing for her.

Glenn Arnold Surrette, 72, Charleston

Glenn Surrette was a journalist with a dry wit, a passion for the common man and fierce commitment to telling the detailed, nuanced stories that readers deserved.

He served as a Marine in the Vietnam War, then pursued a career in newspapers that included covering Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign. Later, he taught journalism and mass communications at the College of Charleston. He also worked on The Post Courier’s copy desk in the mid-1990s.

The Massachusetts native was married to his wife, Lola Marley, for 23 years. He loved history and was a longtime certified tour guide in Charleston.

Bill Rogers, executive director of the South Carolina Press Association, posted on Facebook his memories of teaching journalism classes with Surrette: “He was an old-school journalist looking out for Joe six-pack with a cigarette in his mouth.”

The comments that followed recalled a man who loved newspapers and newsrooms, a tough editor and teacher who had taught and worked with countless journalists around South Carolina and beyond.

“The world has lost a very colorful man,” one person commented.

“What a legend and what a loss," another added.

Still another recalled Surrette shouting down a racist editor. Others remembered his cigar shop on Meeting Street, The Smoking Lamp-East, and the way he slouched between drags off his cigarette.

His last post on Facebook read, “I want a CIGARETTE. damnit.”

It was posted March 28. He died of COVID-19 three weeks later, on April 18.

Lethia Vanderhorst Moore, 78, James Island

A spry and active retiree, Lethia Moore was the matriarch of her family and official mother of Triumph Church House Ministries in North Charleston. When the church opened in June, she was the first official member.

“She'd just turned a whole new page, a new chapter in life," her longtime friend and pastor, Louis Jefferson, said.

Two years before her death, Moore lost her husband, a pastor named Charles, as the couple prepared to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

When she felt a slight cough in late March, she attributed it to the allergies and asthma that sometimes bothered her. However, her breathing felt increasingly labored. She sought care at Roper Hospital where she tested positive for COVID-19 and continued to decline.

She was placed on a ventilator before dying on Easter Sunday.

Given hospitals have barred visitors to reduce spread of the virus, Moore's family said goodbye in a Zoom meeting on an iPad. A nurse sat with her when she died.

"Not being able to be with her, hug her, tell her I love her. Not being able to sit beside her, hold hands, be face-to-face and offer encouragement to keep her spirits lifted. The basic human connections were lost," her oldest son, Charles W. Moore Jr., said.

Her death dealt a major blow to her close-knit family of five children, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, a sister and many others. They urged people to stay home and take precautions against the virus.

"Too many people out there think that this is a made-up disease," her youngest son, Vann McCray Moore, said. "I don't want you and your family to experience the pain my family and I are currently going through. Life is too precious to play a game of what-ifs."

Vikki Lynn O'Driscoll, 62, Hanahan

Vikki O’Driscoll drove a bus for SCE&G before health issues forced her from the job. Then one day, a van struck her as she headed home from Food Lion. The injuries she sustained required her to move into a skilled nursing and rehab facility for care.

She lived at Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan. Visitors had been banned for weeks when she contracted coronavirus, which causes the illness COVID-19, so her family knew little about her condition, her brother told The Post and Courier.

David O’Driscoll had longstanding concerns about her care at the home, but it was the only long-term care facility his family could afford.

“I said tell her we love her, and I’ll be there when they let me in,” he told The Post and Courier.

A week later, Vikki O’Driscoll was dead. Her family learned that she died of COVID-19 in the typed contents of her death certificate, issued a day after what would have been her 63rd birthday.

As of late April, the 62 COVID-19 cases reported at Heartland accounted for more than a third of the known outbreak in all of Berkeley County, according to state data.

A Charleston native, one of four siblings, O'Driscoll died on April 8. She grew up in Sherwood Forest and graduated from St. Andrews High School in 1976.

Joshua Bush, 30, Aiken

Joshua Bush was only 30 years old when he died of COVID-19 while pursuing a nursing degree and treating patients sick with the disease.

His wife, LaKita Bush, told TV station WRDW, "I was his wife. Nursing was his girlfriend."

He had just begun pursuing his dream of becoming a nurse. A first-semester bachelor of nursing student at USC Aiken, he also cared for COVID-19 patients while working part time at a nursing home.

LaKita Bush told WRDW that the family doesn't know where he contracted the coronavirus and that they were taking precautions given his work with frail residents. His doctors initially thought he had allergies, then the flu.

She, too, has tested positive for the virus. Unlike her husband, she doesn’t have any underlying health conditions.

They would have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary next month.

USC Aiken officials wrote in a notice to Bush's peers, "He was a stellar student and a beloved classmate, always greeting people with a big smile."

Bush died on April 17. The university will celebrate his life by planting a tree in his honor near the School of Nursing.

"This is heartbreaking news for all of us. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready to help others. He will be missed so very much,” Thayer McGahee, dean of the School of Nursing, said in a statement.

Ed Carter, 81, Columbia

With his gentle smile and calm delivery, Ed Carter became a staple on Midlands television during two decades of anchoring the news at Columbia’s WIS-TV.

Reared in a small coal mining town in Virginia, Carter got his start in broadcasting as a disc jockey and announcer at age 19. He made the switch to television in the mid-1960s when he took a job at a station in Johnson City, Tenn.

“I was just a reader,” he later told the News and Courier in 1979. “At the time, I didn’t have any background in journalism.”

He took to the work right away, though, after moving to WIS, rising through the ranks to become an anchor on two local newscasts. He later moved to Charleston to anchor newscasts for WCIV-TV before returning to Columbia, where he became a local institution. He retired in 1998.

Despite his acclaim, Carter’s colleagues knew him as a down-to-earth and humble man with a passion for cars and motorcycles.

When news broke April 28 that he had died in the hospital while battling COVID-19, tributes poured in from former colleagues and viewers far and near.

Former Gov. David Beasley called him “a legend in South Carolina journalism.” NBC News broadcaster Craig Melvin, a Columbia native, tweeted that Carter was “a consummate pro who exuded trust and class.”

“Ed passed on his professional legacy to many on our staff, and left them all better journalists for having worked with him,” WIS President and General Manager Lyle Schulze said.

Celestine Stukes, 89, Charleston County

Celestine Stukes was born at home on Yonges Island, where she grew up the oldest of 13 children. She had always been a caretaker, looking out for others, whether they were relatives or patients she encountered in her career as a nurse.

At 89 years old, she was her family’s matriarch, with four children and a large collection of grands that extended down to her great-great-grandchildren.

Her family described Stukes as the ultimate caregiver. It just seemed to be her calling to help, even if it meant risking her own health in the process, her daughters said.

“She ignored what she was feeling,” her daughter Vera J. Hoffarthharper said.

“She always made sure everybody had everything they needed," agreed Brenda Stukes, her other daughter.

Celestine Stukes had long had sinus problems, and they started bothering her again recently. But then a test revealed she was positive for the coronavirus, her daughters said. She died from the virus on April 6.

Her daughters, based in New York, arranged for a graveside service for their mother on Yonges Island. Social distancing required that it be conducted outdoors with a limited number of people present. That proved a challenge.

“Because you can't hug anybody," Brenda Stukes said. “It kind of made it feel real alien.”

Robert Griffis “Bobby” Williams, 90, Starr

Robert Williams had just moved to live with his family before he became the first person in Anderson County to die of complications related to COVID-19, according to the Anderson Independent Mail.

Williams was born in Edgefield, one of nine children. He never married and had no children, but four of his siblings survive. He’d been employed as a textile worker and retired from Greenwood Mills, his obituary says.

He’d lived in Saluda but then suffered a fall several months ago. After that, his family got him to move to Starr to live with them.

He’d lived there for less than eight weeks before falling ill. A nephew told the newspaper that Williams’ family wasn’t sure how he contracted the coronavirus, given he had not left the house for weeks before going to the hospital.

At first, doctors at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson thought he had pneumonia, especially considering he had heart and lung conditions, until testing him. He died March 30 in intensive care.

Joseph Cranney and Jerrel Floyd contributed to this report.