Regatta regulars, newcomers at James Island Yacht Club leave coronavirus worries on land

Searching online for a quality regatta to attend, brothers Henry and Finn Ciszuwski went down the checklist.

They needed good weather, solid winds and strong competition. That’s why the two, and their mom, made the seven-hour drive from Deltaville, Va., to Charleston to take part in the James Island Yacht Club Regatta.

“Traveling to different areas and finding new people to compete against makes you better,” said Henry Ciszuwski, 17, as he and his 14-year-old brother stood next to their Laser sailboat. “So it’s exciting to be here for the first time.”

Despite concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the James Island Yacht Club regatta saw close to its regular attendance over Father’s Day weekend. Roughly 120 boats hit the water, with sailors using the race as a way to take their minds off of the problems back on land.

Many of the usual faces attended the event. But much like the Ciszuwskis, several other out-of-towners made the trip to the Lowcountry for a weekend of racing.

Andrey Siletskiy, and his son, Kirill, are members of the South Carolina Yacht Club and drove from Bluffton so Kirill could compete. The 10-year-old first started sailing three years ago when they lived in Austria and kept up with the sport once they came to the states.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The junior racer recently advanced from a Green Fleet sailor to a White Fleet, and he was excited to compete against some of the more experienced sailors in the higher level.

His dad said it’s important for him to gain that experience while staying safe, as COVID-19 case numbers across the state continue to spike. The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 907 confirmed cases on Sunday.

“We’re following the protocols, washing our hands and keeping the boat clean,” Andrey Siletskiy said. “Since the quarantine, we don’t take these opportunities for granted. We want to stay safe and make the most of these experiences.”

Like every other year, the regatta saw its usual array of boats in the Charleston harbor, including Lasers, Optimists and Sea Island One Designs, which originated in the Lowcountry. Sunfish, Y Flyer and Lightning boats also competed over the weekend.

Local resident Mike Miller raced in the Sea Island One Design class. As a longtime competitor and sailing enthusiast, Miller was glad the pandemic didn’t put an anchor in the regatta.

“We do this so that we can put all of that aside and have a singular focus that relieves us from what’s going on,” he said. “That’s why we race in general. You’re in the moment in a sailboat race. You don’t have to worry about anything else, and so it’s wonderful that we’re able to continue that tradition.”