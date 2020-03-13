Record Store Day postponed in Charleston and around the globe due to coronavirus

Record Store Day, an internationally holiday that promotes the sale of vinyl records and issues unique releases from musicians, is being postponed because of the coronavirus.

Record Store Day was established in 2008 to champion independent record stores, and it involves thousands of outlets around the world. Last year, 827,000 vinyl records were sold in the week of Record Store Day in the United States alone.

The initial date was set for April 18, but the rescheduled date is June 20.

Charleston record shops affected are Monster Music & Movies in West Ashley and Record Stop downtown. Monster Music is now offering free domestic shipping on all web and phone orders with no minimums.

Galen Hudson at Monster Music said that he had been involved in conversations about potentially postponing the holiday for a week now. The general consensus, he said, was to go forward with it, but a lot has happened since then.

"We’re disappointed, but there’s no question it was the right call," Hudson said. "Plus, that gives us time to make the event bigger and better than ever."

Record Store Day announced the postponement on social media Friday morning:

"RSD is worldwide and celebrates a record store's place in their community. As good citizens of those communities we want everyone to be safe, healthy and feel comfortable coming to the party. Record Store Day 2020 is moving to June 20. #washyourhands #benice #listentorecords"

This year, exclusive Record Store Day releases include albums by South Carolina band Hootie & the Blowfish and some of the artists set to play April's High Water Festival, including Drive-By Truckers and Brittany Howard. The entire list of hundreds of releases is online at recordstoreday.com.