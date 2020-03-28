Quarantining has caused Charleston area homeowners to pick up a variety of DIY projects

Many Charleston area residents are staying at home quarantining and working remotely to prevent exposure to the novel coronavirus, and some are fighting cabin fever by picking up a wide variety of do-it-yourself projects.

Google searches across the nation for DIY projects increased substantially on March 15 and have been steadily climbing as the virus has spread throughout the country, according to Google Trends data.

Kimberly Hines, the owner of East Bay True Value Hardware, has seen the rush of usually slow and steady weekend project warriors increase in the past couple of weeks.

"A lot of people are buying gardening supplies, seeds and stuff like that for projects," Hines said. "We've sold out of all the stuff people have been after."

Last week, Charleston became the first city in South Carolina to issue a "stay at home" ordinance, meaning residents can't leave home unless it is for only a handful of essential services.

Hardware stores fall under the list, which means getting supplies for projects is still doable and permissible.

Approximately 77 percent of households do spring cleaning and take on home projects each year, according to a survey from the American Cleaning Institute. But far less actually complete their projects.

Almost two-thirds of homeowners say they regret tackling at least one DIY project, according to a 2019 survey by Improvenet.com, which helps pair people with contractors. And one-third have called in a pro to redo their attempt at handiwork.

Thankfully, there is a wealth of knowledge online for free on how to do everything from building fences and planting a garden to cleaning your gutters and painting your porch.

One woman in Park Circle wants to personalize that do-it-yourself learning experience during coronavirus.

Karrie Britton-Ledford, a North Charleston resident and interior designer, said she is planning to start some live stream classes and tutorial videos for a variety of interior design projects. She wouldn't charge for those services, which she does through her company Design Elements, but onsite help and more detailed classes and tutorials would be extra.

"Mom and Dad can have some alone time after home schooling is done and they can take on a wide variety of projects," Ledford said. "Everyone is really tight on budgets right now, so we just want to be neighborly in any way that we can."

Others, like downtown Charleston resident Welles Worthen, are taking on ambitious projects like restoring an old dune buggy. He is building the entire body from scratch. Thankfully, he has more time to get it done since he has to stay home from his commercial real estate job.

"I've been working from home and I've been able to bounce between my job and doing my DIY project pretty easily," Worthen said. "It's been nice to get it done.

Trey Langston, the owner of Langston Disposal in West Ashley, said services for bulk pickup, dumpsters and dump trucks has ramped up in the weeks that the virus began to spread through the Lowcountry. He is now working 12-14- hour days delivering the vehicles for homeowner's projects.

"They finally have the time to clean out their garage or clear out their yard," Langston said. "We've been slammed."

Josiah Williams, a Park Circle resident in North Charleston, is one of them. He and his wife have used their time quarantining to work on a sunroom project. They plan to sand down the existing tile, epoxy the concrete and even change the brick color in the 70-year-old home.

"It's soothing, you know?" Williams said. "It's soothing to have something small that you can control in times like this."