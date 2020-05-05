Q&A: When you can visit Charleston area beaches and what you can do while there

Several beach towns in the Charleston area began easing their access restrictions on Monday, but most aren't fully reopening just yet.

Here's the latest information on which beaches are open, when they're open and what's still not allowed when you visit.

Which beaches are open and when can I go?

Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island still have checkpoints. Visitors can access Folly Beach before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m., and Sullivan's Island will now let nonresidents visit before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Isle of Palms said all checkpoints will be removed starting Wednesday.

What can I do at these beaches?

During the times beaches are open, it's for exercise and activity only. People aren't allowed to bring chairs or sunbathe. Law enforcement officers are monitoring the beaches and will encourage people to "keep it moving." Gatherings of more than three non-family members are also not allowed. Social distancing is also mandatory while on the beaches.

Beyond the beaches, many restaurants are opening up outside seating after Gov. Henry McMaster's order that patio dining could restart.

Are short-term rentals available?

Folly Beach will restart short-term rentals May 12, but the city requires a minimum six-day stay. Hotels and inns can also open, but their occupancy will be limited.

Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island still prohibit short-term rentals until at least May 12.

When will checkpoints end?

Isle of Palms plans to remove checkpoints by Wednesday.

Sullivan's Island has said its restrictions will expire May 12, unless Town Council decides to extend them.

Folly Beach has not given a potential end date for its checkpoint.

Why are beach towns still restricted?

When McMaster ordered on April 20 that public beach access points could reopen, he said local governments could decide their own rules.

Some council members from the three beach communities have argued that their law enforcement agencies, typically small, would not be able to enforce social distancing rules on the beaches if they're overwhelmed with visitors.

Fully reopening the beaches has become a contentious topic, and the town and city councils have been meeting frequently to discuss phased reopenings.