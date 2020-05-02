Q&A: What's opening and what's still closed as SC lifts more coronavirus restrictions

South Carolina will see changes on Monday with Gov. Henry McMaster lifting some key crackdowns meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Here is the latest information about what's allowed, what's still banned and why S.C. leaders are moving forward with reopening the state.

What restrictions have been lifted?

The following bans end Monday:

Stay-at-home order will no longer be enforced

Restaurants can seat diners outdoors

The governor has already lifted bans on:

Public boat ramps

Public beach/waterfront accesses

Retailers including furniture, jewelry, shoe, book and department stores, florists and flea markets

Hotel and short-term rentals by residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as well as 14-day quarantine for visitors from those states

Also state parks have reopened.

What bans remain in place?

Indoor dining at restaurants

Gatherings of three or more that threaten public health

Close-contact businesses including gyms, hair stylists and nail salons

Stadiums, auditoriums, movie theaters, tourist attractions, playgrounds and bowling alleys

Gatherings of 50 or more at publicly owned sites

Nonessential state employees going into work

Also schools and colleges are closed for the academic year.

When will South Carolina lift the other restrictions?

McMaster has not given any dates but says he will do it as soon as possible.

Why do South Carolina leaders believe it is OK to reopen business in the state?

The governor says more South Carolinians are following restrictions and social distancing rules based on reports from law enforcement and state traffic data. His office has said the governor mainly eased bans that can be controlled by businesses. McMaster wants to restart an economy after more than 400,000 South Carolinians have filed jobless claims in the past six weeks.

Forecasts from the University of Washington that indicate the state has passed the peak of the outbreak. But case numbers have been plateaued in recent days.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Health has said social distancing helped curb the virus. But the agency's forecasts have case numbers rising slightly in coming weeks because of increased testing.

What are the rules for outdoor dining?

There are no state-mandated rules. The state's restaurant association developed guidelines for best practices. They include: