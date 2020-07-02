Q&A: What you need to know about mandatory coronavirus mask rules across SC

Close to one in three South Carolinians are now covered by mask requirements with at least 40 South Carolina cities and counties approving new rules in recent days as coronavirus cases reach record highs.

Nearly 1.6 million residents, along with the thousands of tourists visiting for the busy July Fourth weekend, must wear face coverings in businesses and stores.

Here are some answers about the mask requirements across South Carolina:

Why are local governments passing mask ordinances?

South Carolina had three times the number of COVID-19 cases in June than the three previous months combined.

While increased testing accounted for part of the spike in cases, there were signs COVID-19 is spreading after shopping, dining and travel restrictions were lifted. Cases rose at nearly triple the rate of tests last month.

Despite the rise in cases, Gov. Henry McMaster said he is not going to issue a statewide mask order. The former U.S. attorney and state Attorney General has said it is impossible to enforce and could open the state to lawsuits. He prefers that South Carolinians take the proper precautions themselves to slow spread of the virus that has stricken nearly 40,000 South Carolinians, killing more than 775.

Greenville and Columbia began the wave of local mask rules that opened farther when state Attorney General Alan Wilson said the rules were legal and he would not try to stop them.

What cities and counties are passing mask ordinances?

Cities of all sizes have imposed mask rules from Charleston (population 137,566) to Winnsboro in Fairfield County (3,280). Nine of the state's 10 largest cities have mask rules with the exception of Rock Hill.

Several counties — including Charleston, Beaufort and Richland — have passed mask mandates.

Many communities along the coast, which they will have their busiest weekend of the year with the Fourth, have made face coverings mandatory. Myrtle Beach, the target of governors who blamed case clusters in their states on residents coming back for South Carolina's top tourist spot, adopted a rule Thursday.

Some cities and counties have rejected mask rules, including Goose Creek and Hardeeville, while others, like Anderson, have passed resolutions encouraging mask wearing.

Where must masks be worn?

Most of the ordinances apply to going inside stores and businesses that deal with the public.

Some cities, including Mount Pleasant and Spatanburg, require face coverings only in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Masks are not required for young children, while eating and drinking, or visiting the beach. Most ordinances do not address where masks while walking along a public sidewalk, but they are recommended if people cannot social distance six feet apart.

What is the penalty for refusing to wear a mask?

Most cities and counties have $25 or $50 fines for violators, but government leaders have stressed they want people to receive warnings before officers hand out citations.

Some communities don't have a penalty while saying face coverings are mandatory, but non-mask wearers face arrest for refusing to leave a store or businesses.

How long will mask requirements last?

In most cases, they last until the end of August. A few go through the end of July. But local governments are reserving the right to extend the rules as needed.

How can people find out what are the rules in a specific city or county?

The Post and Courier has complied a list and a map of communities with mask ordinances on its website — postandcourier.com.

But people also can visit the official websites for local city and county governments where many have posted the ordinances.