Q&A: What you can do and where during the coronavirus this Memorial Day weekend?

While the weather forecast isn't looking too great for this Memorial Day weekend, many will no doubt flock to area beaches between thunderstorms.

Local and state leaders continue to monitor the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but many restrictions have been lifted, including beach access, but there still are some rules and regulations in place.

What beaches are open?

In the Charleston area, all beaches are open — Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island.

What can I do at the beach?

Those headed to Folly Beach or Isle of Palms can sit and enjoy. On Sullivan's Island, town leaders want people to "keep it moving."

Earlier this week, Sullivan's Island Town Council held an emergency meeting after crowds disregarded their rules last weekend and decided to up the penalty for those who sit and stay. Approved activities include: walking, running, toss games such as Frisbee, soccer and fishing. Violators could be cited and fined up to $100 per infraction.

What can I bring to the beach?

All three beaches have bans on alcohol, plastic bags and plastic foam containers.

On Folly Beach and Isle of Palms, beachgoers can bring coolers, chairs, umbrellas and sand games.

Sullivan's Island has a ban on coolers, chairs and umbrellas.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

What restrictions are in place?

With the coronavirus pandemic, all are asked to keep groups to three people or fewer unless you are family. All beaches ask visitors to practice social distancing and keep six feet apart.

What about parking?

Near all three beaches, parking on side streets is permitted in some areas, but all four car-wheels must be off the pavement.

There's private and public pay-to-park lots on Folly Beach and Isle of Palms; prices vary from lot to lot. On Isle of Palms, public pay lots could increase from $10 an hour to $15, with a vote scheduled for Friday.

What about parks?

All local parks have reopened, but leaders ask people to stay socially distant from one another. State and county parks have reopened, as well. National parks in the state remain closed.

Restaurants? Bars?

Restaurants and bars have been given permission to reopen, but the state recommends owners follow a series of guidelines, like spacing tables 8 feet from each other and regular, thorough cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces.