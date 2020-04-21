Q&A: How SC is reopening the state with a drop in coronavirus cases

South Carolina has begun to relax coronavirus restrictions as case numbers start to fall.

Here is the latest information about what's allowed, what's still banned and why S.C. leaders are moving forward with reopening the state.

What restrictions have been lifted?

The following have been allowed to reopen:

• Public boat ramps

• Public beach/waterfront accesses

• Retailers including furniture, jewelry, shoe, book and department stores, florists and flea markets

What restrictions remain in place?

• Stay-at-home order, which includes a ban on gatherings of three or more that threaten public health

The following remained banned:

• Dining inside restaurants

• Close-contact businesses including gyms, hair stylists and nail salons

• Stadiums, auditoriums, theaters, tourist attractions, playgrounds and bowling alleys

• Gatherings of 50 or more at publicly owned sites

• Hotel and short-term rentals by residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

When will South Carolina lift the other restrictions?

Gov. Henry McMaster has not given any dates, but he wants to move quickly to get ahead of other states.

South Carolina's latest coronavirus emergency declaration ends Sunday.

Why do South Carolina leaders believe it is OK to start reopening the state?

The governor's office cites coronavirus case numbers that are beginning to drop and new forecasts from the University of Washington that indicate the state has passed the peak of the outbreak. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Health revised its own forecasts with cases falling each week into next month.

Still, state health officials say that social distancing and staying at home have helped drive down case numbers and should continue.

Also President Donald Trump's recommendations call for a 14-day drop in cases before relaxing restrictions. After rising over the past month, South Carolina cases fell for the first time last week, dropping by 16 percent over the previous week.

But McMaster said the state's economy needs to recover after nearly 300,000 South Carolinians applied for jobless benefits in the past month. Plus, nearby states, notably Georgia and Tennessee, have plans to relax restrictions including on allowing dining inside restaurants or letting stay-at-home orders expire.

Can local governments adopt their own rules?

McMaster's latest order allows local governments to adopt their own rules about beach access. Some Charleston-area towns are limiting beach access. On other measures, local governments can adopt more restrictive measures as long they don't conflict with the governor's orders.

What happening with schools?

K-12 public schools are closed until April 30, though an update is expected this week.

All Southern states — Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia — have canceled in-person instruction for the year with the exception of the Carolinas.

North Carolina schools are closed until May 15.

S.C. public colleges have closed campuses for the semester with many pushing summer classes online.