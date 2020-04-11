Putting Challenge allows Charleston golfers to support COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

Bill Read, an avid golfer and board member of the First Tee of Greater Charleston program, has come up with a way for golfers to support local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis and at the same time sharpen their golf skills.

His idea is the 30-Day Putting Challenge, with proceeds going to the MUSC COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

"All of us miss the sports activity we've known, but we know we must stay at home," Read said. "I chose MUSC Foundation’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund to receive the donations directly from the participants. So nothing passes through me. Everyone can support the emergency fund based on their ability."

Read has gotten support from the First Tee program, which is posting videos to encourage families to "add this putting challenge to their daily fun at home." And Lowcountry Teacher of the Year Brandon Ray has donated access to his learning website and will provide a free golf lesson at his center at Patriots Point Links when the coronavirus crisis settles down.

Golfers can participate by making a donation to the MUSC COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Entries can be submitted to Read at covid19puttingchallenge@gmail.com.

Each day during the challenge, participants putt golf balls from distances of 3, 5 and 7 feet across their carpet or, if they have it, an at-home putting mat. They score points by sinking putts on the first shot. The hole can be a plastic cup sliced in half lengthwise or some other object that approximates the size of a regulation golf hole. Each daily round will include 10 cycles through the three distances, 30 putts in total.

Each player submits the total putts made on the first try for each distance on the day. A Google Sheet will enable participants to enter their daily putts and see putting stats change through time. A points system (1 point for 3 feet, 2 points for 5 feet, 3 points for 7 feet) will be used as well. A leaderboard will be available on social media so players can track progress.

Participants can contribute whatever amount their family is able to give directly to MUSC’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, which is part of the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation. Be sure to enter Putting Challenge in the comment field of the donation.

Golfers encouraged to follow CDC guidelines

For the most part, golfers in the Carolinas have been able to continue enjoying their pastime during the coronavirus pandemic, albeit in a much more restrictive manner. As such, organizations such as the Carolinas Golf Association, South Carolina Golf Association, Women's South Carolina Golf Association and Carolinas PGA are encouraging the golfing public to follow the CDC guidelines.

One of the basic tenets is the six-foot separation rule. As Berkeley Country Club noted in a recent email to its members, "When standing, if you were to extend your golf club in different directions and have that club come in contact with another player, you are probably not six feet away from that individual."

Berkeley also suggests that golfers practice continuous putting which will allow "others to stand off to the side of the green in order to maintain six feet of separation."

One cart per player has become the norm at most golf courses and walking is encouraged. Rakes have been removed, along with ball washers and water coolers have been disabled. Pins should remain in the hole; many courses are raising the cup and it's generally accepted that a ball that hits a raised cup is considered holed. No high-fives or handshakes.

Benefit Golf Outing canceled

The 11th annual East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Benefit Golf Outing, originally scheduled May 18 at Charleston National Golf Club, has been canceled. Tournament organizers are hoping to be able to reschedule the event.

Coming up

• May 5: Charleston RiverDogs charity golf tournament to benefit MUSC Children's Health, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, $650 per team or $175 per individual, contact Lisa Dingman at ldingman@riverdogs.com or Kayli Varner at kvarner@riverdogs.com.

• Oct. 19: The Ohio State Alumni Club golf outing and fund-raiser for Lowcountry students who attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per team, contact Bob at 843-818-8674 or Barry at 843-729-6469.

Aces

Jeannie Hillock, March 21, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 95 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Jackie Bennett, Tina Schell, Suzie Williams.

Roger Mahaffey, March 21, Summerville Country Club, No. 15, 135 yards. Witnesses: David Terry, Doug Hammond, Jack Williams.

Tom Powell, March 25, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 12, 152 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Pam Powell.

John Hermans, March 27, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 127 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Malaussena, Barry Blake.

Scott Howard, March 28, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 154 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Rebecca Howard, Mike Howard, Vickie Howard.

Victor Agusta, March 31, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 115 yards, hybrid. Witnesses: Charles Fox, Stan Ullner.

Dick Finkelstein, March 31, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 130 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Alan Armstrong, Don Thogmartin, Jack Ryan.

Ted Fischer, April 1, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 8, 128 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Scott Hurley, Richard DeKeukelaere, Allen Usdan.

Jamen Sanders, April 3, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 163 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Madison Wert, Morgan Sanders, David Wert.

Dave Connell, April 4, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 8, 174 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Ed Clark, Dave Hicks.

George Durney, April 4, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 130 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Mike Kimner, Paul Quinlan, Bobby Ott.

David Ham, April 5, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 123 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: C.J. Mayer, Greg Miller.

Sheila Howland, April 5, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 6, 118 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Bill Howland, Joan Mimnaugh, Mark Mimnaugh.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.