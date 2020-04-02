Publix to offer contactless payment options by Saturday to counter coronavirus spread

Publix supermarkets will begin offering contactless payment options at all stores by Saturday.

The Florida-based grocer with 15 stores in the Charleston region announced Thursday it will allow customers to use a smartphone or contactless-enabled credit or debit card at checkout.

It's the latest offering in the rapidly changing world of grocers as they react to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Others efforts by Publix and other grocers and big-box stores that remain open include installing plexiglass register shields, sanitizing carts and stores and providing early shopping hours for seniors.