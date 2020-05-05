Publix employees at 7 SC stores, including on Johns Island, test positive for COVID-19

Workers at seven Publix stores across South Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, the supermarket chain confirmed on Tuesday.

In the Charleston area, an employee at the Savannah Highway store on Johns Island tested positive, spokeswoman Maria Brous said. Five of the Publix stores reporting COVID-19 cases are in Columbia; another store is in Fort Mill.

“Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities,” Brous said in a statement. Her statement indicated one worker was affected in each of the seven stores.

The Post and Courier was alerted to the positive tests by an anonymous tip. An active Reddit site, on which Publix employees are encouraged to share information about positive tests in their workplaces, urges users to “put ‘PRESSURE’ on your local media to cover the COVID-19 story,” arguing transparency is vital to their safety.

Publix, a Florida-based company, has also confirmed cases at 50 stores in South Florida, the Miami Herald reported last week. But Publix isn’t the only supermarket chain with employees who have tested positive: Walmart, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are among the other grocery chains associated with positive tests.

No workers at these stores are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), so their employees aren’t included in the organization’s count of workers “directly impacted” by COVID-19, meaning they’ve tested positive; missed work because of self-quarantine or displayed symptoms, in some cases requiring hospitalization.

According to UFCW’s latest report, 5,322 workers in industries such as groceries and pharmacies have been directly impacted by the coronavirus. At least 72 workers have died.

“These workers never signed up to be first responders in an emergency, but that is exactly what they are now,” UFCW president Marc Perrone said in a statement accompanying the April 28 release.

Brous says Publix is “keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores,” such as the installation of plexiglass shields, in-store signage, adjusted store hours and paid leave for employees who test positive. The store also now requires employees to wear masks.

There are 60 Publix stores in South Carolina, so stores with positive tests represent just over 10 percent of the statewide store total. The Columbia stores where an employee has tested positive are at 4840 Forest Drive; 150 Harbison Blvd.; 4611 Hard Scrabble Road; 2732 N. Lake Drive and 2800 Rosewood Drive.