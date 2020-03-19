Publix, Bi-Lo, Whole Foods add early shopping hours for seniors because of coronavirus

Three large supermarket chains with multiple stores in the Charleston area are adopting early shopping hours for seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bi-Lo, part of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, is setting aside 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday for senior shoppers while Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix will offer the service 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting March 24. Both grocers' pharmacies also will open early as well, respectively.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods will allow those 60-plus to shop one hour before stores open to the general public. For Charleston and Mount Pleasant stores, that means they can shop at 7 a.m. each day. Stores open at 8 a.m. to the public.

Additionally, Bi-Lo is reaching out to those workers who lost their jobs in the restaurant, hotel or tourism sectors to offer them employment. Check with stores or go online.

Latest temporary closings

Charleston City Market

Dick's Sporting Goods

La-Z-Boy

Wild Blue Ropes

Reinvented Upscale Resale

Floor & Decor (closes Saturday, open for pickups only)

Note: Most retailers are closed during the outbreak so check with individual stores before venturing out. Closings can run through the end of March or into April as they stand now.

Donations

Walmart and Walmart Foundation: $25 million to front-line efforts to control virus

Southeastern Grocers Gives Foundation: $250,000 to Feeding America