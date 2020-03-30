Public access to SC beaches, lakes, rivers barred after gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA — The public is barred from accessing South Carolina's beaches, lakes and rivers under an executive order issued Monday by Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster called the order, which took effect immediately, necessary for preventing the spread of COVID-19, though "unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials."

The ban comes after state law enforcement officers observed people congregating irresponsibly on South Carolina's beaches and waterways last weekend, his office said.

"It has become necessary to close public access to our state's beaches, and to close boat ramps and landings on our state's lakes, rivers and waterways," McMaster said.

The order does not impact property owners living along the waterways. Nor does it apply to commercial fishing operations.

Officials in beach towns along South Carolina's 187 miles of coastline have restricted access to residents in an effort to protect their communities from the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

But an attorney general's opinion issued Friday, saying only the governor has emergency powers, put those local rules in question. Some towns retracted them, only to reinstate them two days later after the office of Attorney General Alan Wilson clarified that, while he believes towns don't have the legal authority to issue their own restrictions, he has no intention of suing to stop them.

An attorney general's opinion is just that — an opinion. It is not legally binding. However, the cities leave themselves open to a potential lawsuit from an impacted business or person, the clarification noted.

Officials in beach towns have asked the governor for a legal remedy.

"It's caused quite a bit of confusion," said Sullivan's Island Mayor Patrick O'Neil. "We were somewhat heartened by the revision to (the initial opinion), but it’s still murky. What we have to do first and foremost is look out for the health and well-being of our residents and people on the island."

Police stationed on the road into Sullivan's continued turning away visitors Friday, even as Edisto and Folly beaches temporarily lifted their restrictions.

"It's not that we feel we need to be protected from people who don’t live on the islands, but it's a matter of controlling numbers so people can distance," O'Neil said.

McMaster's order goes beyond beach communities to restrict access to all water recreation, to include barring access to public boat slips for lakes and rivers.

In previous orders, McMaster has closed all schools through April 30, banned restaurants from dine-in services, and given law enforcement wide discretion to disperse gatherings of more than three people. He has also banned visitation for prison inmates and asked state and local governments to let nonessential employees work from home. On Friday, he told visitors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

But he remains reluctant to issue a broader stay-at-home directive, as many local officials have sought.

The cities of Charleston and Columbia have issued their own stay-at-home orders. But McMaster has said he's not sure what they accomplish beyond what he's already done.

Those local ordinances specify people can still go to the grocery store, pharmacy and outside for exercise. They also have broad exemptions that allow a variety of businesses, contractors and manufacturers to continue working.

Last Thursday, McMaster called a statewide order unnecessary because people are voluntarily complying with his earlier orders and requests.

"The rules and advice of the experts based on facts and science are being implemented mostly in a voluntary fashion in South Carolina," he said. "I’ve got great faith in the common sense, the wisdom, the resilience and the commitment of the people of our state."

At the time, he said, the "beaches are clear," but he noted he would issue more orders if necessary.