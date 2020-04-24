Protesters urge SC governor to reopen state's economy amid job losses due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA — A few hundred protesters wielding American flags and homemade signs honked car horns and flashed their headlights for about two hours outside the Statehouse on Friday in an effort to persuade Gov. Henry McMaster to end a coronavirus-induced shutdown of the state's economy.

The drive-by protest mirrored a series of similar efforts in other states across the country, as some have grown impatient with the stay-at-home orders that have led to millions of job losses nationwide.

Unlike some of the protests in other states, most of the participants in South Carolina remained in their cars as they drove through downtown Columbia, though a few dozen congregated outside the Statehouse carrying signs like "Free South Carolina" and "All jobs are essential."

Still, an Associated Press poll this week found that most Americans remain in favor of the economic restrictions designed to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus, including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans. Only a small minority said the restrictions go too far.

Tommy O'Neal, a concrete pourer from Hartsville, said his hours had been cut in half since McMaster issued his stay-at-home order.

"If you're sick, stay home, but don't make everybody else pay for that," O'Neal said as he waves a Gadsden flag, the yellow banner with a rattlesnake on top of the words "Don't Tread On Me" that has served as a symbol of libertarianism and the Tea Party movement.

But counter-protesters, like Lexington nurse Dee Nix, noted that people who are not showing symptoms of the virus could still have it and potentially spread it to others.

"It's more important to save people's lives than it is for people to be upset because they're inconvenienced or because they're losing money," Nix said.

Many protesters carried pro-President Donald Trump campaign signs, and some speculated that Democrats had pressured Trump and McMaster to make their orders in an effort to derail a strong economy and hurt Trump's re-election chances.

"I've been taking precautions and I think everybody should, but the shutdown of our country is 100 percent political," said Edie Stroud, who drove to Columbia from Rock Hill. "I don't want the free money because the free money is going to cost us later. I want to earn money with my job."

McMaster has taken some steps to ease some of restrictions put in place with the outbreak. He has lifted bans on retailers, public beach accesses and public boat ramps. But the state remains under a stay-at-home order with bans still in effect on close-contact businesses, such as hair salons and gyms, as well as theaters and arenas.

He convened the first meeting of his new "accelerateSC" advisory committee Thursday to begin looking into ways to gradually reboot the state's economy.

But South Carolina's state epidemiologist Linda Bell warned that mass gatherings should not resume until coronavirus cases show sharp decreases for at least two weeks. Almost 5,000 South Carolinians had been infected with the disease as of Thursday, with 150 dying as a result.

Asked about the protest in advance Thursday, McMaster said, "This is America."

"Everybody has a right of assembly, of freedom of speech, and we welcome anybody who wants to say anything to come on out and say it," he said. "We might learn something from it."

Brian Symmes, a spokesman for McMaster, added Friday that "nobody wants to reopen these small businesses more than he does."

"As soon as it is safe to do so and responsible to do so, he will do it," Symmes said. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and he understands the frustration of these people and appreciates them making their voices heard."