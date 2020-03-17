You are the owner of this article.
Prisma Health in SC sets aside a hospital in Greenville for coronavirus treatment

As South Carolina's hospitals weigh how to prepare for the spread of coronavirus, one of the state's largest health systems is setting aside an entire hospital to care for people who become sick in the pandemic.

Prisma Health says its North Greenville Hospital will become a dedicated facility to care for potential and confirmed coronavirus disease patients.

The rest of the system's hospitals, which span the Midlands and the Upstate, will continue to care for COVID-19 patients. The change at the 45-bed North Greenville Hospital will give "additional capacity if it's needed."

“We hope it’s not needed, but we want it to be available if we see that it’s necessary,” said Dr. C. Wendell James III, chief clinical officer at Prisma Health Upstate, in a statement. "We want our communities to know that we’re ready — and prepared to meet the need."

Disaster plans in place for the system needed to be strengthened when coronavirus began to spread across the world, James said.

The Greenville-based health system, which manages about a quarter of all the hospital beds in the state, needed to do some reshuffling to prepare for the step. 

The North Greenville Hospital is normally a long-term care hospital. Patients in its intensive care unit were moved to other hospitals in the Upstate. 

Teams are dividing part of the hospital into several negative-pressure units, according to a press release from the health system. Negative pressure rooms prevent air from circulating throughout the facility and keep the disease from spreading within.

The hospital's emergency department, meanwhile, will remain open to anyone in need of urgent care.

