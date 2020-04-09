Prisma Health furloughs and cuts affect 3,900 SC workers, including in hospitals

Furloughs and cuts at South Carolina's largest health care system have affected 3,900 employees, Prisma Health's leader told lawmakers Thursday, as the nonprofit faces financial turbulence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of those staffers, roughly 2,500 have been furloughed and sent home, CEO Mark O'Halla told legislators during an update Thursday afternoon.

The remainder are seeing their hours cut by anywhere from 10 to 60 hours per pay period.

Furloughs include clinical staff in areas of the system where the number of patients has dropped off, as well as corporate and back office personnel. Like all hospitals, Prisma Health has cut back on surgeries and elective procedures to save protective supplies and curb avoidable infections.

Help The Post and Courier cover the health care workforce If you work in health care, we want to hear from you. Take our anonymous survey that asks key questions about protective gear, pay and care for COVID-19 patients. https://forms.gle/tsR3k7FjtaFiCSAe7

The hospital system has seen an 80 percent drop in surgical procedures and a 40 percent drop in patient volume, even in its emergency departments.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Prisma Health is not alone: About 1,800 people working in hospitals filed for unemployment benefits in South Carolina last week. They join the rolls of the more than 181,000 people who submitted an application for jobless benefits during the past three weeks, according to figures from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce released Thursday morning.

The Medical University of South Carolina announced Monday it would need to lay off 900 people and cut salaries or hours for the rest of its employees.

Yet Prisma Health's furloughs affect more than double MUSC's layoffs. Though Prisma Health announced its cutbacks in late March, the health system did not specify how many people would be affected.

The health system says it employs 32,000 people across the state; it operates nearly a dozen general hospitals and many more facilities. Its workforce makes up 54 percent of its expenses, according to annual financial reports.

Should a surge occur, all clinical staff will be called back to work immediately.

This story will be updated.