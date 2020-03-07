2 presumptive cases of coronavirus are in SC. Here's what to do if you get sick.

When two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in South Carolina, health officials had clear messages for the public: Don't be alarmed, keep an eye out for symptoms and practice good hand hygiene.

But with the seasonal flu much more widespread, it is hard to tell the difference between the two without a test.

Those symptoms could include fever, a dry cough, body aches, fatigue and difficulty breathing, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Most people experiencing symptoms will end up having the flu, said Dr. Linda Bell, top epidemiologist with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Tests are needed to distinguish coronavirus from other respiratory illnesses, she said.

"It's much more likely that people who present with those symptoms will actually have the flu," she said.

And for the majority of people who have symptoms, coronavirus disease, also called COVID-19, will resolve within a few days. Most will not require mandatory isolation, Bell said. Some of those that need to be quarantined will be able to do so from home.

DHEC announced two presumptive cases of coronavirus Friday evening, one in a Charleston County woman in her 30s and another in a Kershaw County woman in her 80s.

The Charleston County woman has mostly recovered, while the elderly woman remains hospitalized in the Midlands.

The flu, meanwhile, has had broader effects in South Carolina so far. Ninety-three people have died, and DHEC has found 5,395 cases across the state this season.

Treatment and vaccines for the coronavirus are still being developed.

Health professions suggest calling ahead to the hospital or doctor's office before showing up with symptoms. A spokesman for Trident Health in North Charleston said anyone can do this by calling the health system and consulting with a registered nurse for free at 843-797-3463. The nurse will give advice on whether and how to seek care.

The Medical University of South Carolina said Saturday it is stepping in to help people figure out whether they should go see a doctor or head to the hospital.

Following the news of two presumptive cases, MUSC said it would open a resource for residents of the state to consult with health experts from home.

The application, available at www.musc.care, offers an option to talk to a professional without immediately heading to a hospital or doctor’s office. Anyone can use the application via a phone, tablet or computer, MUSC leaders said Saturday morning during an information session with Gov. Henry McMaster. To access the free resource, use the code COVID19 at checkout.

"We believe this platform will make a tremendous impact for people in our state," said Dr. Edward O'Bryan, an emergency medicine doctor at MUSC.