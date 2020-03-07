2 presumed coronavirus cases in SC 'no reason for public alarm,' officials say

As the number of U.S. infections related to a severe form of coronavirus apparently spiked to over 200 Friday night, two presumptive cases in South Carolina are awaiting official diagnoses.

The patients — a women in Charleston County and one in Kershaw County — tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, when the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control checked them, the department said late Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will confirm the diagnoses, most likely sometime this weekend.

The Charleston County patient recently returned from a trip to France and Italy, and has had a mild illness, Medical University of South Carolina spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. The woman is a staff member at MUSC, but self-quarantined herself after returning from Europe and hasn't required hospitalization.

The virus' path to an elderly woman in Kershaw County is less clear, DHEC said. That patient, who has been hospitalized, hasn't traveled or been exposed to any other known cases.

Neither of the women have been publicly identified, in keeping with guidelines protecting patient privacy.

Both women remain in isolation as health professionals treat them and try to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Their close contacts have been identified and no further cases have presented themselves, according to DHEC.

Since January, 54 people in the state have been asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, most of whom didn't report concerning signs during the two-week surveillance period. Eight people have tested negative for the virus, DHEC said, and 18 were still checking and reporting symptoms, which include coughing, shortness of breath and fever.

In Charleston County, the Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center has added additional screening questions for anyone who call about respiratory problems and illness, director Jim Lake said.

The virus, which authorities believe originated in China late last year, has caused over 3,300 deaths in its spread from China, including 14 fatalities so far in the United States. While most patients experience mild symptoms, elderly and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of complications.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday that “health care authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm.”