Preparing for coronavirus: How SC school districts decide to close school

The decision to close schools is never an easy one.

After state health officials announced several cases of an illness caused by a strain of coronavirus in South Carolina over the weekend, the possibility of prolonged school closures has become more imminent.

All of South Carolina’s public school districts have been provided guidance on how these decisions should be made, according to S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown.

Any decisions regarding school closures or canceling school events as a result of COVID-19 should not be made solely at the local level, Brown said. This means it is imperative that school districts reach out to the state superintendent of education, who will then consult with state health officials at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the governor’s office.

“School districts tend to be very finicky about stuff, you know. Richland 1 closed school for Beyonce," Brown said, referring to a 2018 concert that prompted several Midlands school districts to release students early because of expected heavy traffic. "We don't want them to be making decisions that will have a ripple effect without consulting state-level officials,” Brown said.

More importantly, Brown said, major decisions like school closures should not be made before consulting with public health experts.

If one school district cancels class independently, it could cause neighboring districts to follow suit, which could, in turn, spark unnecessary panic, Brown said.

This process is a stark contrast from school closures due to inclement weather, which is often made at the local-level with dozens of school district and county officials.

“This is not an inclement weather-type situation where school districts can act finicky and make those closure decisions on their own. We want it to run up the chain,” Brown said.

The Jasper County School District emphasized this in a news release sent out to the community Monday afternoon.

"We want (parents) to know that this isn't like a snowstorm or a rainstorm or flood or that sort of thing, where we make the decision to close at a local level," spokesman Travis Washington said. "That recommendation is going to come from the state."

But in Kershaw County, where there have been seven identified cases of coronavirus in Camden, spokeswoman Mary Anne Byrd said Monday morning that the decision to close schools would primarily be made locally.

However, the school district still remains in close contact with local and state health officials, Byrd said.

"I mean they're part of the chain of communication and providing information, but with other past situations it's always been a local decision as to whether we close school," she said.

Charleston County School District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said Monday that the district will take guidance from DHEC and the S.C. Department of Education.

"There’s a chance they will come out and provide specific and direct guidance. But there’s a chance that hasn’t been developed yet because each case can be very, very different. And if they feel comfortable making a decision, I'm sure they will if they feel it’s serious enough,” Borowy said.

School districts should also follow these same procedures and reach out to the state department before deciding to place students under a self-quarantine or announcing any potential local cases, Brown said.

This also came into play Monday, when officials from Richland County School District 1 announced that five of its students were under self-quarantine after being in indirect contact with an individual who is being tested for COVID-19.

DHEC Director Rick Toomey originally said the school district did not consult with the agency before making the announcement. He later said that Richland 1 did consult with DHEC but the district was told that a self-quarantine wasn’t advisable.

“That seemed to be a breakdown in communication, and again that's the whole reason why we'd like them to run it up the ladder,” Brown said.

Technically, local school districts have the authority to close schools, said Brian Symmes, spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster,

"We would strongly advise that they consult with the epidemiologists and the public health experts before making such a decision and disrupting the normal course of business in their communities by making such a drastic decision at this point," Symmes said.

That would change if a state of emergency is declared, which gives the governor the power to close entire school districts.

Closing schools can have serious impacts for students and their families, Symmes said. If schools close unexpectedly, parents will be required to quickly arrange child care. One of the logical places for children to go is with grandparents, who are more adversely affected by the coronavirus than young people.

Attendance policies, state assessments and testing windows, food services, eLearning and other forms of remote student instruction could all be impacted as a result of potential school closures.

DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said the decision to close schools would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

According to DHEC guidance for K-12 schools, if local health officials report that there are cases of COVID-19 in the community, "schools may need to take additional steps in response to prevent spread."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were nine cases of coronavirus identified in the state. Two have been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the remaining seven initially tested as positive but await federal confirmation.